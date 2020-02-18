Log in
Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/18 04:00:22 pm
102 USD   -1.49%
06:17pNike's New CEO Shuffles Executive Ranks
DJ
04:23pNIKE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pNIKE : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
BU
News 
Nike's New CEO Shuffles Executive Ranks

Nike's New CEO Shuffles Executive Ranks

02/18/2020 | 06:17pm EST

By Khadeeja Safdar

Nike Inc.'s new chief executive, John Donahoe, is shuffling the sportswear giant's leadership ranks, a shakeup that will result in the departure of two longtime executives.

The sports retailer said it was promoting 21-year Nike veteran Heidi O'Neill to lead its consumer business starting April 1, elevating a woman to one of the company's most senior leadership roles. Andy Campion, the company's chief financial officer since 2015, will switch to chief operating officer.

Elliott Hill, the current consumer president, and Eric Sprunk, the operating chief since 2013, are both leaving the company later this year, Nike said. Mr. Hill was promoted to his role in 2018, which was newly created following workplace complaints that prompted the company's then-No. 2 executive to depart.

Mr. Donahoe, who took over last month as CEO, said the changes demonstrate the depth of the company's management bench. The former eBay Inc. chief executive and technology veteran succeeded longtime Nike chief Mark Parker, who stayed on as executive chairman.

Matthew Friend, currently a Nike finance executive and vice president of investor relations, will take over as the company's chief financial officer. Mr. Friend, a former investment banker, joined Nike in 2009 and has served in various financial executive roles.

Analysts said they weren't surprised by a changing of the guard following the board's decision to appoint an outsider CEO or that Nike has chosen to fill these roles with internal candidates.

"There has been meaningful turnover at the top, and still the company has been powering forward, illustrating the strength of their management bench," said Simeon Siegel, a retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

In her new role, Ms. O'Neill will be responsible for the Nike brand in all geographies, as well as its global sales force and direct business. Ms. O'Neill previously ran Nike's direct retail and e-commerce business. Mr. Campion's new responsibilities will include the company's manufacturing, supply-chain and technology functions.

Last week, Nike's chief digital officer, Adam Sussman, said he was leaving the sneaker giant after more than five years to take over as president of Fortnite developer Epic Games.

--Nina Trentmann contributed to this article.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

