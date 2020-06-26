Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/25 04:10:00 pm
101.4 USD   +1.32%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aNIKE : Q4fy20 earnings call unofficial transcript
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike's Overall Sales Decline Despite Online-Orders Leap -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar and Kimberly Chin

Nike Inc. said sales fell 38% in the latest quarter, as mass closures of physical stores amid the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed surging demand online.

Chief Executive John Donahoe said Nike has reopened most of its stores globally and benefited from its digital apps and online sales, which grew 75% and cushioned the overall decline. But he acknowledged the impact of the virus on the business, and the company said it wouldn't provide an outlook because of continuing uncertainty.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus prompted Nike and dozens of other retailers to close their stores, governments to limit travel and many shoppers to stay home. Nike continued to pay its workers during the closure and doubled down on digital sales while consumers were confined to their homes. Though states are gradually easing lockdown measures, there have been flare-ups of new cases that have interrupted reopening plans in parts of the country.

Nike said roughly 85% of its stores were open in North America. Roughly 90% of stores were open in its Europe, Middle East and Asia segment, and about 65% of stores were open in the Asia, Pacific and Latin America regions.

Mr. Donahoe said the company will continue to focus on expanding its digital business and on plans to open between 150 and 200 small-format stores with merchandise that reflects the preferences of customers in the local area.

Even with the boost from online shoppers, sales in the latest quarter fell to $6.31 billion from the year-earlier quarter. Shares of Nike fell nearly 4% in after-hours trading.

Total sales for North America were $2.23 billion, down 46% from a year earlier. Nike's sales in Greater China slipped 3% to $1.6 billion. Nearly all of its stores in Greater China had reopened as of mid-May.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company swung to a loss of $790 million, or 51 cents a share, from a profit of $989 million, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier. The loss, which surprised analysts, was attributed to lower revenue and reduced gross margins that fell because of higher product costs, increased inventory reserves and adverse effects on supply chain costs.

The company cut its expenses by 6% from a year ago.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. 1.32% 101.4 Delayed Quote.0.09%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.68% 172.5 Delayed Quote.59.47%
SERVICENOW INC. 2.22% 401.64 Delayed Quote.42.26%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.93% 110.52 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aNIKE : Q4fy20 earnings call unofficial transcript
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aNike's Overall Sales Decline Despite Online-Orders Leap -- WSJ
DJ
02:06aNIKE INC : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02:05aNIKE INC : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25Dollar keeps safe-haven bid as resurgent virus threatens recovery
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 415 M - -
Net income 2020 3 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,5x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 76 700
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 107,14 $
Last Close Price 101,40 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.0.09%157 681
ADIDAS AG-17.87%52 092
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED3.23%25 102
PUMA SE0.98%11 585
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION14.33%5 406
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-29.61%4 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group