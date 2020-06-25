Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike swings to quarterly loss due to COVID-19 impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face shield and a protective face mask is silhouetted near a Nike logo at a shopping mall after the government eased restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta

Nike Inc on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, as retailers had to shut stores for weeks due to lockdowns spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, sending shares of the world's largest footwear company down 3.3% in extended trading.

The company's net loss came in at $790 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a profit of $989 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 38% to $6.31 billion in the quarter ended May 31. Analysts on average had expected $7.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
04:24pNIKE : Q420 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:23pNIKE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pNIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:17pNIKE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
06/24New York City retailers welcome back shoppers but challenges loom
RE
06/24NIKE INC : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/23Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record
RE
06/23The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories -- Update
DJ
06/23NIKE INC : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
06/23KAWHI LEONARD'S FIGHT FOR THE "CLAW" : An Oregon Court Holds That Nike Owns The ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 415 M - -
Net income 2020 3 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 76 700
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 107,14 $
Last Close Price 100,08 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-1.21%155 628
ADIDAS AG-18.67%51 786
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED3.23%25 103
PUMA SE-1.16%11 383
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.20%5 446
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-26.83%4 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group