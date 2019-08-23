Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no U.S. concessions seen: Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have reached the broad framework of a trade agreement, Japan's Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, with Tokyo making concessions on its agriculture but none immediately apparent from Washington on automobiles.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached the deal in Washington on Friday, with Tokyo cutting tariffs on U.S. beef but Washington maintaining tariffs on Japanese autos, Nikkei said.

The newspaper did not cite any sources for its information.

The results of the Lighthizer-Motegi talks will be announced at a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, the Nikkei said.

The report came shortly after Motegi told reporters in Washington that he and Lighthizer had made "big progress".

Motegi said the three-day talks that ended on Friday would probably be the last ministerial-level discussions and working-level officials would continue to hammer out on details.

Japan will cut its tariffs on U.S. beef and pork to the levels applied to members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement, the Nikkei said. Trump pulled America out of the TPP, which had been championed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The United States will not cut the 2.5% tariff it applies on Japanese autos for now but separate talks on those would continue, the Nikkei reported. It said Washington was "moving in the direction" of scrapping tariffs on some of the 400 types of Japanese car parts that Tokyo is seeking.

Trump and Abe may sign the pact in late September if they can reach a final deal, the Nikkei said. They were expected to meet then on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I think how we proceed the talks from now on, and the time schedule, will be announced at the summit meeting scheduled in Biarritz," Motegi said.

He said Abe and Trump would confirm the progress that was made at the ministerial meetings and decide how to proceed.

"We have been making efforts to narrow gaps," Motegi said.

"We negotiated to protect Japan's position, our position on agriculture," he said.

Japanese officials had previously said Tokyo could cut tariffs to TPP levels but no further.

Motegi and Lighthizer initially planned two days of talks but negotiations extended to a third day on Friday in an effort to narrow differences on areas such as agriculture and automobiles.

Trump is unhappy with Tokyo's large trade surplus and he could pile pressure on Japan to curb its auto exports to the United States and open its highly protected agriculture market to fix what he calls unfair trade imbalances.

Motegi declined to comment on details but said the negotiations were based on the two nations' joint statement in September.

Trump will talk to his counterparts during his visit to France about how to open up their markets to ensure U.S. businesses have avenues to sell goods and services.

The United States and China are also engaged in an expensive trade dispute that has disrupted financial markets worldwide.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO, David Lawder, Andrea Shalal and Jonas Ekblom in WASHINGTON, and Chizu Nomiyama in NEW York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Paul Tait)

By Kaori Kaneko and David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:52pJAPAN, U.S. REACH FRAMEWORK TRADE PA : Nikkei
RE
08:55pNIKKEI 225 : Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no tariff cuts on Japan car..
RE
06:13pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
04:41pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends More Than 600 Points Lower As U.S.-China Trade War ..
DJ
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conferenc..
DJ
08/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing's Shares Buoy Dow Industrials But Broader Stock Marke..
DJ
08/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Da..
DJ
08/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Da..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
11:59aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Positioned as a Leader Again in Gartner Magic Quadran..
BU
11:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supporting athlete activities toward Tokyo 2020, dedicated webpag..
AQ
11:35aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Welcomes johnny legends mitsubishi to growing north american..
AQ
09:53aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 23)
AQ
09:53aCHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Tecentriq, an Anti-PD-L1 Antibody, Receives Approval for..
AQ
09:12aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank Shifts Head Office Building Electricity to ..
AQ
09:12aSEIKO EPSON : Muskego Lakes Middle School and Rush University Recognized for the..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 2400 End-of-day quote.6.05%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD 1749 End-of-day quote.2.82%
OJI HOLDINGS CORP 488 End-of-day quote.2.52%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 2510 End-of-day quote.2.28%
SHINSEI BANK LTD 1461 End-of-day quote.2.17%
DIC CORPORATION 2634 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
KEIO CORP 6820 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
OLYMPUS CORP 1225 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP 335 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 2023 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group