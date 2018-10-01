Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

NIKKEI : Canadian dollar, stocks rise as NAFTA salvaged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Loonies, otherwise known as a one dollar coin, are displayed on top of an American currency in Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) - Optimism about a reconstituted free trade agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico and what it could mean for trade relations elsewhere helped world markets kick off the fourth quarter of the year in a positive vein.

The United States and Canada salvaged NAFTA as a trilateral pact with Mexico, rescuing a $1.2 trillion open-trade zone that had been about to collapse after nearly a quarter century.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.5 percent to a 27-year high, followed by gains in European stocks markets, with Italian shares in particular clawing back some of last week's losses and U.S. stock futures indicating a sharply higher open on Wall Street. [.N]

The Canadian dollar was up 0.85 percent against the dollar to a four-month high and the Mexican peso hit its highest in over seven weeks, up nearly a percent on the day.

"The trade deal is helping risk appetite across the board, especially the Canadian dollar, and that will likely lift appetite for emerging-market currencies across the board," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

A pan-European index of shares <.STOXX> was up 0.3 percent, led by Italian stocks <.FTMIB>, which were up as much as 1.2 percent on the day, bouncing off a two-week low hit last week.

On Friday, Italian stocks, bonds and the euro had all sold off on worries over a budget proposal from Italy's new anti-establishment government, particularly after a report said the European Union was set to reject the plan.

But such were the scale of the losses that some analysts believed the market had gone too far.

"The math just does not justify the price action we saw on Friday. Not even close!" Unicredit economist Erik Nielsen wrote in a note on Sunday.

It wasn't unalloyed optimism on Italy, however, with short-dated bonds selling off with two- and five-year yields higher 7-9 basis points, though there was some demand for longer-dated debt. <IT2YT=RR> <IT5YT=RR> <IT30YT=RR>

The closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields was at 268 basis points, about 30 bps wider than this time last week, but comfortably below Friday's high of 278 bps. <IT10YT=RR> <DE10YT=RR>

"It is quite clear that the European Commission will not like (the budget proposal)," said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister. "Brussels will give its opinion, which we think won't be positive and ... the ratings agencies will opt for a similar stance. A downgrade is our base case."

The euro was also intially hit by worries about a rise in Italy's fiscal deficit, dropping below the $1.16 mark, but it recovered as the session progressed to trade slightly higher at $1.1612.

Also casting a shadow on markets were two surveys on Sunday that showed growth in Chinese manufacturing sputtered in September as domestic and export demand softened.

As a result, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.25 percent. China's financial markets were closed for a holiday, as was Hong Kong's stock exchange.

"The escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China recently has likely weighed on purchasing managers' sentiment as reflected by softer readings in trade-related sub-indices," economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Oil prices strengthened with international benchmark Brent hitting a four-year high, as U.S. sanctions on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude exports, tightening supply even as other key exporters increased production.

Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to as high as $83.25 per barrel, the highest since November 2014, before trading at $82.98, still comfortably higher on the day.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Saikat Chatterjee and Virginia Furness in London; editing by Larry King, Richard Balmforth)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, DAX
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.47% 12305.6 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 24245.76 Real-time Quote.5.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
02:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
01:14pASIA MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei Rises As Dollar Hits 11-month High Against Yen
DJ
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
11:01aCURRENCIES : Canadian Loonie, Mexican Peso Soar On Last-minute Nafta Deal
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
09/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Posts Strongest Quarter Since 2013 As Stocks Close M..
DJ
09/28Italian Budget Weighs Down Global Stocks
DJ
09/28ASIA MARKETS: Japan Leads Asian Stock Markets Higher In Bid To End September ..
DJ
09/28Italian Budget Weighs Down European Stocks
DJ
09/28Italian Budget Weighs Down European Stocks
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
02:07pHITACHI : Vantara Collaborates With Health City to Take Health and Health Care I..
AQ
02:07pHITACHI : Brings Together Leading Data-Driven Innovators at Next 2018
AQ
02:07pHITACHI : Vantara Expands Smart Data Center Intelligence and Automation for Self..
AQ
02:07pHITACHI : Vantara Strengthens Lumada Portfolio With Applications for Intelligent..
AQ
02:07pDENSO : and NRI SecureTechnologies Agree to Establish a Joint Venture for the Gr..
AQ
02:06pHITACHI : Vantara Enhances Cloud Services With Container Security and Innovative..
AQ
01:52pEISAI : Fycompa Newly Approved by U.S. FDA As Treatment for Partial-Onset Seizur..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 11470 End-of-day quote.4.65%
SONY CORP 6966 End-of-day quote.4.52%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 409 End-of-day quote.3.81%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP. 1087.5 End-of-day quote.3.77%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 6270 End-of-day quote.3.64%
ALPS ELECTRIC CO LTD 2886 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC 853.5 End-of-day quote.-2.30%
SUMITOMO OSAKA CEMENT CO LTD 4710 End-of-day quote.-2.69%
FUJIKURA LTD 537 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 2554 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.