Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

NIKKEI : Japan's January factory activity weakens to 29-month low as export orders tumble - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A bicycle rider rides past a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in 29 months in January as export orders shrank sharply, a business survey showed on Friday, adding to signs that the U.S.-China trade war is inflicting more pressure on the slowing global economy.

The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 52.6 in December, though it was up slightly from a preliminary reading of 50.0.

The index remained just above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis, but weakening exports and output suggest it could soon swing into contraction.

The grim factory readings from the world's third-largest economy "brought bad news for the global trade cycle at the start of 2019, with new export orders falling at the sharpest rate in two-and-a-half years," said Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Anecdotal evidence suggested that sales of goods relating to semi-conductors had particularly suffered, which bodes ill for other Asian exporters."

The final index for new export orders was 46.0, down slightly from a preliminary reading and showing the fastest contraction in 2-1/2 years. Some survey manufacturers reported fewer sales to China and the United States.

Weaker demand from domestic and international customers prompted Japanese manufacturers to cut output for the first time in 2-1/2 years and to scale back purchases of raw materials and other inputs.

Business confidence weakened for the eighth month in a row.

Japan's export-oriented economy is sensitive to changes in global demand, particularly in neighbouring China, its largest trading partner. The Sino-U.S. trade war has disrupted supply chains on both sides of the Pacific, particularly for electronics.

Japan's exports in December fell the most in more than two years and there are worries they will fall even further if the U.S. carries out its threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on March 2 if a trade deal cannot be reached in current negotiations.

The outlook for domestic demand in Japan was already looking shaky this year, with a sales tax hike planned for October.

Analysts polled by Reuters say the chances of a slide into recession are growing, though most believe the country will still eke out very modest economic growth in the coming fiscal year.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:40pSouth Korea January factory activity contracts for third month as export orde..
RE
07:35pNIKKEI : Japan's January factory activity weakens to 29-month low as export orde..
RE
05:43pDow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
04:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As S&P 500 Has Best January Since..
DJ
04:23pDow Industrials End Flat on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
04:12pDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
03:49pDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
12:17pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : denies report of display panel production delay in Guangzho..
RE
11:50aDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
11:19aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Sources Say Foxconn Delaying Some Production on US-China Tr..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
07:33pJAPAN POST : Man and machine
AQ
01:01pMITSUI OSK LINES : Triton completes sale of Nordic Tankers
AQ
12:29pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Carlos Ghosn tells 'story of betrayal'
AQ
11:51aJUST IN : ZETDC boosts fleet
AQ
10:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Carlos Ghosn tells 'story of betrayal'
AQ
09:43aUPDATE2 : Nissan, Renault reaffirm commitment to maintaining alliance
AQ
09:11aPANASONIC : and World Vision Launch Off-grid Solutions Project in Narok County, ..
BU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TDK CORP 8570 End-of-day quote.8.07%
ADVANTEST CORP 2473 End-of-day quote.7.90%
NEC CORP 3650 End-of-day quote.7.04%
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD 6880 End-of-day quote.5.52%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1223 End-of-day quote.5.52%
NH FOODS LTD 4300 End-of-day quote.-5.29%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 669 End-of-day quote.-7.98%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4635 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3500 End-of-day quote.-15.76%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 2546 End-of-day quote.-16.93%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.