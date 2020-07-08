Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKKEI : Japan to tighten state lending for overseas coal power stations - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Protesters demonstrate at the G20 Summit in Osaka

Japan will cut state-backed financing and other support for overseas coal-fired power plants by tightening the lending criteria for projects after facing criticism over its policy on the dirtiest fossil fuel, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The move, to be announced later in the day, implies that Japan's strong official backing for coal is starting to shift, although some non-governmental organizations are sceptical whether the announcement will amount to a significant change at all.

Japan's government has received criticism from many quarters over the support, usually through the country's export credit agency, for building coal-fired plants in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as the roll-out of new plants at home.

The new policy will have exemptions, including backing for so-called integrated gasification combined cycle power stations that emit about 15% less carbon dioxide than regular plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The country will also continue to fund stations that use a combination of biomass and coal, along with projects that include plans for developing renewable energy.

Officials in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, were not immediately available for comment, when contacted by Reuters.

Japan's environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in December that global criticism of his country's "addiction to coal" was hitting home, but warned he had yet to win wider support to reduce backing for fossil fuels.

In May, the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tadashi Maeda, was quoted by media saying the bank would no longer accept loan applications for coal-fired power projects.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
12:05aJapan to develop offshore wind farms at 30 sites in 10 years, Nikkei says
RE
07/08Asian stocks grind higher as focus turns to earnings
RE
07/08NIKKEI : Japan to tighten state lending for overseas coal power stations - Nikke..
RE
07/08Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead ..
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher While China Rally Powers Ah..
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2771 End-of-day quote.2.14%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 377 End-of-day quote.1.89%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 271 End-of-day quote.1.88%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 3395 End-of-day quote.1.65%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4579 End-of-day quote.1.60%
INPEX CORPORATION 634 End-of-day quote.-3.29%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 1525 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 1802 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3365 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 5970 End-of-day quote.-6.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group