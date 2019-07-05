Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

NIKKEI : Shell entered Japan's open electricity market in March - spokeswoman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 06:08am EDT
A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires

TOKYO (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell started selling electricity to business customers in Japan in March, relying on its experiences in North America and Europe to expand its market presence, a spokeswoman for its Japan unit said on Friday.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Friday that Shell is considering residential electricity sales in the future, but the spokeswoman said such a decision has not been made.

"The Japanese electricity market is attractive for Shell as the market's liberalisation is progressing," she said, but declined to give any numerical business targets.

Shell Japan, which registered as a retail seller of electricity at the Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in November last year, is still in the process of building its electricity trading team in Japan, she said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
06:26aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
06:08aNIKKEI : Shell entered Japan's open electricity market in March - spokeswoman
RE
05:43aWorld stocks cling to gains, bonds hover ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
05:39aWorld stocks cling to gains, bonds hover ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
04:11aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
02:38aNIKKEI : Japan's GPIF posts $84 billion profit in fourth-quarter as stock market..
RE
01:27aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Fall Ahead Of U.S. Jobless Data
DJ
07/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Face Jobs Report After Hitting Records
DJ
07/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips
DJ
07/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:13aRenault-Nissan unsure whether will publish cost-saving figures - sources
RE
05:23aFUJIFILM : Warning notice of “Fake Fujifilm branded color negative film&rd..
PU
05:21aJaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK plant
RE
03:01aKDDI : WebMoney enters Uzbek market
AQ
02:53aSEVEN & I : Chinese suspect tried to buy $6,700 worth of e-cigarettes with 7pay
AQ
02:38aNTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
02:38aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Testing Drone-based Inspection Service in Taiwan with FET's ..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1446 End-of-day quote.3.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 5350 End-of-day quote.3.44%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 4240 End-of-day quote.2.54%
TOKYO TATEMONO CO., LTD. 1266 End-of-day quote.2.43%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 760 End-of-day quote.2.43%
BRIDGESTONE CORP 4200 End-of-day quote.-1.25%
HINO MOTORS LTD 877 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2110 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP 3270 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 65640 End-of-day quote.-1.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About