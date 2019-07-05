NIKKEI : Shell entered Japan's open electricity market in March - spokeswoman

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Friday that Shell is considering residential electricity sales in the future, but the spokeswoman said such a decision has not been made.

"The Japanese electricity market is attractive for Shell as the market's liberalisation is progressing," she said, but declined to give any numerical business targets.

Shell Japan, which registered as a retail seller of electricity at the Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in November last year, is still in the process of building its electricity trading team in Japan, she said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)