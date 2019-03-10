Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei 225 : Asian shares decline as U.S. jobs data clouds global outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 09:24pm EDT
Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares pulled back on Monday after U.S. employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed from Friday's three-week low. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 percent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week.

Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest weekly decline since the market tumbled at the end of 2018 last week, falling for the fifth consecutive day on Friday on the shocking payrolls data.

The U.S. economy created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017. As a result, bond yields dropped, with the 10-year Treasuries yield hitting a two-month low of 2.607 percent.

The two-year yield also hit a two-month low of 2.438 percent, edging near the current Fed funds rate around 2.40 percent.

Fed funds futures are pricing in more than 20 percent chance of a rate cut this year.

"The headline reading was so weak that the market could have reacted more aggressively. I would say markets reacted relatively calmly because there were elements that suggest weakness is temporary," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income strategist at Nomura Securities.

While jobs growth was weak, average hourly earnings rose 11 cents, or 0.4 percent, raising the annual increase to 3.4 percent, the biggest gain since April 2009.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the central bank will be careful not to shock financial markets as it stabilises its bond portfolio, saying the it does not see problems in the U.S. economy that warrant an immediate change in its policy.

He also said the new normal for the Fed's total liabilities may be in the ballpark of 16.5 percent of GDP.

Chinese data released over the weekend was slightly weaker though hopes for more policy support are likely to cushion any blows.

New bank loans in China fell a bit more than expected in February from a record the previous month, while money supply growth also missed forecast.

Following the data, China's central bank on Sunday pledged to further support the slowing economy by spurring loans and lowering borrowing costs.

In the currency market, the euro stood at $1.12345, keeping some distance from Thursday's $1.11765 hit after the European Central Bank's surprisingly dovish stance. It was its lowest since late June 2017.

The dollar was softer at 111.12 yen, having peaked at a 2-1/2-month high of 112.135 last Tuesday.

The British pound was wobbly at $1.2986, having fallen to a three-week low of $1.2945 earlier on Monday on nervousness ahead of a crucial week in the UK’s troubled political debate over EU membership, with parliament expected to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's deal in a vote on Tuesday.

If that happens, lawmakers will vote the next day on whether to leave without a deal on March 29. If they reject that, then on Thursday they are due to vote on a "limited" delay.

Oil prices steadied after dipping on Friday on concerns about a slower U.S. economic growth and surging U.S. oil supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.2 percent to $56.18 per barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:17pNIKKEI : Asian shares decline as U.S. jobs data clouds global outlook
RE
03/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Losing Streak Since June On Disappointing J..
DJ
03/08WORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS : Baml
RE
03/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08U.S. Stock Futures Point to Lower Opening After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08U.S. Stock Futures Point to Lower Opening After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:33pNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
09:00pEx-Nissan chief Ghosn seeks permission to attend board meeting on Tuesday
RE
08:43pNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn seeking court approval to attend Nissan board meeting Tues.
AQ
05:37pMARUBENI : led consortium signs 23 year PPA agreement for 105MW Oman solar proje..
AQ
11:49aMARUBENI : Republic of the Philippines Award for Manila LRT Line 2- East Extensi..
AQ
10:39aRenault, Nissan, MMC plan joint board meeting, eye integration - report
RE
05:25aITOCHU : Blooming cherry blossoms add to Yokohama's beautiful landscape
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 2519 End-of-day quote.2.27%
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD 1709 End-of-day quote.1.42%
NICHIREI CORP 2769 End-of-day quote.0.62%
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 2613 End-of-day quote.0.19%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2649 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
MINEBEA MITSUMI INC 1643 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
ADVANTEST CORP 2531 End-of-day quote.-5.67%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 861 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1370 End-of-day quote.-12.63%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.