Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei 225 : Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no tariff cuts on Japan cars - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 08:55pm EDT
National flags of Japan and the U.S. are seen in front of a monitor displaying U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on TV news at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have reached the broad framework of a trade agreement, with Washington maintaining tariffs on Japanese autos but Tokyo cutting tariffs on U.S. beef and pork, Japan's Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached the deal on Friday in Washington, and it will be announced at a meeting of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, the newspaper said.

The Nikkei did not cite any sources for its information.

The report comes shortly after Motegi told reporters in Washington that he and Lighthizer had made "big progress" in their talks.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:52pJAPAN, U.S. REACH FRAMEWORK TRADE PA : Nikkei
RE
08:55pNIKKEI 225 : Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no tariff cuts on Japan car..
RE
06:13pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
04:41pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends More Than 600 Points Lower As U.S.-China Trade War ..
DJ
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conferenc..
DJ
08/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing's Shares Buoy Dow Industrials But Broader Stock Marke..
DJ
08/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Da..
DJ
08/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Da..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
11:59aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Positioned as a Leader Again in Gartner Magic Quadran..
BU
11:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supporting athlete activities toward Tokyo 2020, dedicated webpag..
AQ
11:35aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Welcomes johnny legends mitsubishi to growing north american..
AQ
09:53aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 23)
AQ
09:53aCHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Tecentriq, an Anti-PD-L1 Antibody, Receives Approval for..
AQ
09:12aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank Shifts Head Office Building Electricity to ..
AQ
09:12aSEIKO EPSON : Muskego Lakes Middle School and Rush University Recognized for the..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 2400 End-of-day quote.6.05%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD 1749 End-of-day quote.2.82%
OJI HOLDINGS CORP 488 End-of-day quote.2.52%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 2510 End-of-day quote.2.28%
SHINSEI BANK LTD 1461 End-of-day quote.2.17%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP 4974 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
KEIO CORP 6820 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
OLYMPUS CORP 1225 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP 335 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 2023 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group