Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei 225 : Japan companies brace for prolonged virus impact in blow to Abenomics - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:07pm EDT
A general view with Tokyo Tower is pictured in Tokyo

Almost half of Japanese firms saw their output and sales slide last month because of the coronavirus outbreak, with two-thirds anticipating the impact from the pandemic to last several months or longer, a Reuters poll showed, portending a big blow to an economy teetering on the edge of recession.

The spreading epidemic has hammered global stock markets and disrupted trade, supply chains and tourism, stoking fears of global downturn and piling pressure on governments and central banks to deploy stimulus.

A prolonged impact on corporate Japan could hamper Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" aim of generating a self-sustaining growth cycle led by private-sector investment and spending.

The Reuters Corporate Survey found 47% of Japanese firms saw their profits and output being affected by the virus outbreak, with 42% suffering from declines of up to 30% in February.

In written comments, many companies complained about the closing of factories in China, event cancellations, a slump in tourism and declining trade with top partner China.

On the other hand, some managers in industries such as retailers saw sales jump as consumers rushed to stock up on daily necessities like toilet rolls, masks and groceries.

"China-bound demand is falling because clients' factories there are running at utilisation of 50% to 70%," wrote a manager at a paper and pulp maker. "We are trying to replace the production base with factories in other countries, but output has not returned to the same level as before."

A machinery maker manager wrote: "Our clients are trying to avoid receiving services as much as possible, which has reduced points of our contact with customers" worried about infections.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted from March 2-12 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 501 big and mid-size non-financial companies. Roughly half answered questions on the new virus impact on condition of anonymity to express opinions freely.

SUPPLY CHAIN

About half of the companies said their supply chains have been affected by the fallout from the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak and that they have reviewed or are considering reviewing their supply chain.

Some are eyeing alternative production bases in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand. Many faced a shortage because of supply chain disruptions, with about 70% facing a shortfall of up to 10%.

"We will wait until things return to normal because it's difficult to shift away from China considering costs and distribution networks," a retailer manager wrote.

About 43% of firms said it would take several months for the virus impact on their business to be resolved, and another 22% saw no end to it for the foreseeable future, the poll showed, in a sign corporate Japan braces for a long battle with the virus.

One wholesaler manager expected the virus impact to last for several months, saying "it's wishful thinking. Without prospects for early resolution, it would be a serious blow to all industries." An industrial rubber maker manager wrote: "As long as there's no cure, we have no choice but say there's no hope for resolution."

Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, shrank at the fastest pace in six years in the December quarter, and risks from the coronavirus pandemic could push the economy into recession this quarter.

Asked about the need for government support, strengthening of medical facilities and prevention of infections are the top choice, picked by about 60% of firms, followed by an economic package, chosen by 18%.

"We must ban entry of Chinese and South Koreans into Japan. It's insane to focus economic impact at a time of life-and-death crisis," a wholesaler manager wrote in response to the survey.

"We must refer to Taiwan to adopt swift, concrete and effective steps," a transport equipment maker manager wrote. An industrial rubber maker manager said: "It's too late."

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:51pNIKKEI : Japan firms see economy contracting if Olympics were to be cancelled - ..
RE
07:07pNIKKEI 225 : Japan companies brace for prolonged virus impact in blow to Abenomi..
RE
05:51pJapan's Abe to launch panel to mull stimulus package - Nikkei
RE
05:06pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
04:54pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
04:52pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Black Monday, Black Thursday, Friday Rally… What Next?
TI
10:28aNIKKEI : Japan eyes tax cuts as BOJ injects cash to shore up virus-hit economy
RE
10:28aBank of Japan buys a record high 120 billion yen in ETFs after policy move
RE
07:49aTUESDAY MARKETS : no new meltdown, but no rally either
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2550.5 End-of-day quote.4.44%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 1737 End-of-day quote.3.70%
KDDI CORPORATION 2859.5 End-of-day quote.3.49%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 10500 End-of-day quote.2.89%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 975 End-of-day quote.2.66%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-6.87%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 477 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 888 End-of-day quote.-7.79%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-8.89%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 514 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group