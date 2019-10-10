Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei 225 : Japan firms see 'Abenomics' sputtering, tax hike hurting economy - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
Communication Connecting Europe and Asia conference in Brussels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies overwhelmingly think the nation's longest postwar expansion is peaking, with two-thirds expecting a tax hike imposed this month by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to hurt the economy, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Almost all the firms in the monthly Reuters Corporate Survey said the world's third-biggest economy will level off or fall into recession in coming months, which would mark an end to the "Abenomics" expansion that the premier launched in late 2012.

And while most of the firms still don't want the Bank of Japan to increase its stimulus, that opposition has weakened sharply over the past quarter as the U.S-China trade war has clouded prospects for global growth and export-reliant Japan.

Abe says the increase in the national sales tax, which he had twice delayed, is crucial to reining in the industrial world's heaviest debt burden - more than twice Japan's annual $5 trillion output. But the higher levy could cool consumer spending, triggering a recession, analysts fear.

The Reuters survey found 69% of firms expect the tax hike to weigh on growth, 26% see no impact and 5% think it could boost the economy.

"The tax hike will hurt consumer sentiment considerably, which will exert an unpredictable impact on the Japanese economy," a manager at a food-processing company wrote in the survey.

Some 58% expect the economy to level off heading into next year, while 41% predict a recession, the survey found. Just 1% see the economy growing after the tax increase.

Economists in a Reuters poll last month forecast the economy will grow 0.8% in the fiscal year to March, up from the 0.5% predicted a month earlier.

"A combination of a post-tax hike decline in demand and a sputtering global economy will clearly exert downward pressure on Japan's economy," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

He forecasts a recession for Japan, with the economy contracting for the two quarters through March.

Companies in the Reuters survey that expected a recession largely think it will last at least a year, with a quarter expecting it to hit bottom late next year and 56% seeing the slump dragging into 2021 or beyond.

Japan's coincident economic indicator fell in August, the Cabinet Office said this week, downgrading its assessment of the key gauge to "worsening," which can presage a recession. Last month the office maintained its overall assessment that the economy continues to recover moderately.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted Sept. 26-Oct. 7 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 504 big and midsize nonfinancial companies, of which 230-240 firms responded to the various questions, on condition of anonymity.

BOJ STIMULUS

As the economic outlook clouds, opposition to further easing from the central bank is waning, the survey found.

Haruhiko Kuroda, installed by Abe as BOJ governor six and a half years ago to spur growth and end decades of deflation, has driven the most aggressive asset purchases among major central banks, pushing some interest rates below zero.

But while Kuroda vowed to stoke inflation to 2% in two years, the BOJ has generated price rises of less than half of that, while ultra-low interest rates are hurting banks by crimping lending margins.

Fifty-seven percent of the companies in the survey said the BOJ should not expand its massive easing, with many concerned it could weaken financial institutions. But this response was down from 88% to a similar question in July.

Some 42% of respondents said additional easing would have no effect on the economy, while the rest were split on whether more stimulus would on balance help or hurt growth.

"The harmful effects of the prolonged easing are becoming clear. Going too far would cause the banking system to collapse and the negatives would become larger," wrote a manager at a machinery maker.

Of those who said additional easing would be a net positive, the biggest reason, at 43%, was that lower inflation-adjusted interest rates would encourage more capital spending.

In a potentially positive development for the BOJ's aim of boosting prices, more than two-thirds of firms said they have been able to pass on the sales-tax hike to consumers in the prices of their goods and services.

But unless wages rise enough to offset the higher prices, the tax hike could erode consumer purchasing power, hurting private consumption, which makes up about 60% of the economy, analysts say.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard & Kim Coghill)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY), Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.84% 118.828 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
NIKKEI 225 0.45% 21551.98 Real-time Quote.7.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:07pNIKKEI 225 : Japan firms see 'Abenomics' sputtering, tax hike hurting economy - ..
RE
06:15pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
05:44pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
05:42pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Trad..
DJ
04:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Trad..
DJ
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Notch Consecutive Gains As Trump Plans To Meet China'..
DJ
02:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Tra..
DJ
01:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Tra..
DJ
11:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Tra..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:33pTOYOTA MOTOR : new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range
AQ
04:56pTOYOTA MOTOR : to Unveil Next-Generation "Mirai Concept" at 2019 Tokyo Motor Sho..
PU
04:53pToyota unveils revamped hydrogen sedan to take on Tesla
RE
04:26pRenault board to meet, as CEO denounces potential exit as 'coup'
RE
11:16adentsu X Continues Rapid Growth, Merges with Gravity
GL
10:42aHITACHI : Expands Its Elevators and Escalators Business in Laos
AQ
10:41aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIENG Completes First Delivery of 7000-Series New..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
AEON CO., LTD. 2118 End-of-day quote.6.81%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1360 End-of-day quote.4.70%
AGC INC. 3355 End-of-day quote.3.87%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 11550 End-of-day quote.3.68%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 639 End-of-day quote.3.06%
HASEKO CORPORATION 1259 End-of-day quote.-1.56%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5060 End-of-day quote.-1.56%
NIKON CORPORATION 1297 End-of-day quote.-1.82%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 6496 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 6600 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group