Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei 225 : Japan's Abe to launch panel to mull big stimulus package - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:36pm EDT
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will form a panel of key ministers and the central bank governor on Thursday to lay out a package to help the economy weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move puts Japan in line with nations across the globe preparing more costly measures to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has sent economies spinning toward recession.

Discussions by the panel will lay the groundwork for a stimulus package the government plans to launch in April, which Abe had said would include "bold and unprecedented" steps.

"In terms of what's happening in the economy, it may be something similar to what we saw during the Lehman crisis" in 2008, Finance Minister Taro Aso told parliament on Wednesday.

The panel, to be held almost daily through the end of this month, will summon economists and corporate executives to hear their views on steps to mitigate the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the government official told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Nikkei economic daily.

The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of $1 trillion in stimulus, piling pressure on Japan to come up with a sizable spending package to blunt the economic pain from virus outbreak.

Japan's ruling party lawmakers are calling for tax cuts and a spending package of up to 30 trillion yen ($280 billion), a proposal Abe had said he will take into account.

Aso said President Donald Trump's stimulus plan was not raised when he spoke over the phone with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday.

He also said Japan had no immediate plan to offer cash payouts to households, denying a report by the Mainichi newspaper the idea could work its way into the stimulus package.

The epidemic has hit Japan's economy, already reeling from last year's sales tax hike and soft global demand, heightening the chance of a recession and stoking speculation the Tokyo Olympic Games may be cancelled or postponed.

The BOJ eased monetary policy through an increase in risky asset purchases in an emergency meeting on Monday.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who will participate in the panel, said on Wednesday the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) have had some effect in taming volatility in Japan's stock market.

"Global economic uncertainty is heightening due to the coronavirus epidemic. That is leading to big volatility in domestic and overseas markets," Kuroda told parliament.

"Our monetary decision on Monday is part of a coordinated effort by major countries" to support global growth, he said.

($1 = 107.3300 yen)

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
12:06aGlobal stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17Global stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17Bank of Japan's Kuroda says Japan banks, firms not facing trouble procuring d..
RE
03/17NIKKEI 225 : Japan's Abe to launch panel to mull big stimulus package - source
RE
03/17NIKKEI : Japan firms see economy contracting if Olympics were to be cancelled - ..
RE
03/17NIKKEI 225 : Japan companies brace for prolonged virus impact in blow to Abenomi..
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17TRACKINSIGHT : Black Monday, Black Thursday, Friday Rally… What Next?
TI
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2550.5 End-of-day quote.4.44%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 1737 End-of-day quote.3.70%
KDDI CORPORATION 2859.5 End-of-day quote.3.49%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 10500 End-of-day quote.2.89%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 975 End-of-day quote.2.66%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-6.87%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 477 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 888 End-of-day quote.-7.79%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-8.89%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 514 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group