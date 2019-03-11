Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei 225 : Shares stabilise after worst week of year, Brexit stresses sterling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:51am EDT
Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - Talk of more stimulus from China helped world share markets regain some ground on Monday after a slew of disappointing economic data and growth warnings from central banks triggered their worst weekly performance so far this year.

China's main bourses made back almost half the 4 percent they lost in Friday's mauling as the central bank chief pledged more support, but not everywhere was so sprightly.

After falling every day last week, Wall Street opened modestly higher as retail sales figures provided some reassurance.

Europe meanwhile managed only a 0.3 percent gain as an unexpected drop in German industrial data also pinned the euro near a 20-month low.

London's FTSE made a fraction more but that was partly the flip side of the pound pinballing between a near three-week low of $1.2950 and $1.3060 as the chances of Prime Minister Theresa securing lawmakers' support for her Brexit deal appeared to dim.

Britain is currently on course to leave the EU in 18 days without a transition deal in place to minimise economic disruption, although UK lawmakers could push for a delay if May's deal fails this week.

Berenberg economist Kallum Pickering said a delay would be modestly positive for sterling, although "it would not completely eliminate the hard Brexit risk which could still come at the end of a delay or as a result of a second referendum".

Norway's crown gained after strong inflation data raised rate hike expectations, with Nordea strategists saying a March move by the Norges Bank was "a complete done deal".

With market volatility low, investors have rushed to buy currencies where central banks are still raising rates or economic data has pointed to a brighter economic outlook.

Optimism about Norway contrasted with caution over the euro zone economy after the European Central Bank last week slashed growth forecasts and postponed its likely first rate hike.

Short euro bets, already near a 2-1/2 year high according to latest futures positioning data, are likely to receive a further boost, investors said.

The single currency was shuffling around $1.1240 after falling 1.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss in more than six months.

BOEING DOWN

The dollar was also flat as Wall Street made a marginally brighter restart after 2019's worst week to date [.N].

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in January having been forecast to be broadly flat but that was offset by a revision to December's figures to show the worst drop since 2009.

Boeing tumbled nearly 10 percent in premarket trading after a host of airlines grounded the world's biggest planemaker's new 737 MAX 8 passenger jet following the second deadly crash in just five months.

Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash followed one flown by Lion Air in October. Boeing has already accepted orders for more than 5,000 of the new, high-fuel-economy planes, which entered service less than two years ago and are set to be the workhorses for airlines around the globe for decades.

CHINA BOUNCES

Overnight, MSCI's broadest Asia-Pacific index had climbed 0.4 percent, paring a quarter of Friday's 1.6 percent fall.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 percent after four consecutive sessions in the red [.T] though the big mover was China again as the blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 1.9 percent after a mix of woes had seen it slump 4 percent on Friday. [.SS]

China's central bank on Sunday pledged further support by spurring loans and lowering borrowing costs. It came as data showed new bank loans fell a bit more than expected in February, while money supply growth also missed forecasts.

Bond markets, meanwhile, were still trading last week's ECB change of tack and Friday's news that the U.S. economy created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017.

As German Bund yields backed towards zero again, the 10-year U.S. Treasury last yielded 2.64 percent having hit a two-month low of 2.607 percent.

The two-year U.S. yield was also staying close to the Fed funds rate of around 2.40 percent. Fed funds futures are now pricing in a more than 20 percent chance of a U.S. rate cut this year.

"The headline (payrolls) reading was so weak that the market could have reacted more aggressively. I would say markets reacted relatively calmly because there were elements that suggest weakness is temporary," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income strategist at Nomura Securities.

Oil was the main focus for commodity markets after Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih indicated that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $56.52 per barrel. Brent futures went up 1 percent to $66.41 a barrel.

Gold eased about 0.1 percent to $1,296.62 per ounce, after briefly breaching $1,300 for the first time since March 1 in the previous session.

(For a graphic on world FX rates in 2019, click here http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Marc Jones

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Stoxx Europe 600
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 21125.09 Real-time Quote.5.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.36% 371.85 Delayed Quote.9.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:51aNIKKEI 225 : Shares stabilise after worst week of year, Brexit stresses sterling
RE
02:38aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate
DJ
12:04aHitachi Chemical flooded with buy orders on report of sale
RE
03/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Losing Streak Since June On Disappointing J..
DJ
03/08WORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS : Baml
RE
03/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08U.S. Stock Futures Point to Lower Opening After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08U.S. Stock Futures Point to Lower Opening After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
03/08Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:10aNEC : and Macromill launch consumer insight marketing business using AI
AQ
09:09aNTT DATA : Awarded $60 Million Contract by the National Institute of Allergy and..
AQ
08:39aNISSAN MOTOR : unveiled a concept hybrid crossover IMQ
AQ
08:34aFUJITSU : s imaging technology to aid restoration of quake-hit castles
AQ
08:09aKYOCERA : to Showcase New Products at AAOS 2019, Including Assets from Renovis S..
BU
07:43aHONDA MOTOR : offers up to 1 lakh offers on selected vehicles, profit till March..
AQ
07:24aJapan court blocks ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from attending board meeting
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 2519 End-of-day quote.2.27%
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD 1709 End-of-day quote.1.42%
NICHIREI CORP 2769 End-of-day quote.0.62%
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 2613 End-of-day quote.0.19%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2649 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
MINEBEA MITSUMI INC 1643 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
ADVANTEST CORP 2531 End-of-day quote.-5.67%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 861 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1370 End-of-day quote.-12.63%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.