Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Against trade war, Fed backdrop China sets positive world equity tone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:14am CEST
A visitor is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the TSE in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - A Chinese equity bounce set a modestly positive tone for world stocks on Wednesday as bets that Beijing would expand stimulus to support its economy helped offset some of the worries about global trade tensions and $80-a-barrel oil.

World stocks hung not far off six-month highs, but sentiment remains in check as U.S. benchmark bond yields stand close to seven-year peaks and investors weigh how much more policy tightening is in store from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Shanghai-listed shares closed almost one percent higher at eight-week highs <.SSEC> after global index provider MSCI said it could quadruple China's weighting in global benchmarks. [nL4N1WC06M]

That lent fresh impetus to a market already buoyed by expectations of impending state stimulus to offset the impact of U.S. tariffs. Beijing is not expected to follow U.S. Federal Reserve in raising interest rates this week.

"The Chinese over the summer increased monetary stimulus for the system and may do more, though their ability going forward is going to be limited," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at wealth manager Prime Partners.

Savary said markets had also been heartened by the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on China at a lower 10 percent rate that the 25 percent originally threatened. Recent data point to strong U.S. economic momentum, despite concerns about the trade wars U.S. President Donald Trump is waging.

"You have economic numbers that are satisfactory... so people feel for the time being at least the impact on economic activity from the trade war may not be very substantial," he added.

Those factors helped MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rise 0.5 percent, while a pan-European equity index <.STOXX> opened flat. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> touched its highest since late-January, while futures signalled a firmer opening on Wall Street.

World shares stayed near flat <.MIWD00000PUS> following a weaker close in New York, as investors kept a close watch on bond yields in the United States and Germany. Ten-year borrowing costs in both countries have inched to multi-month highs, with the first interest rate rise by the European Central Bank now expected in September 2019, two months earlier than had been priced recently <DE10YT=RR>.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> rose to as high as 3.113 percent on Tuesday, near their seven-year peak of 3.128 percent hit on May 18.

Fed funds rates futures <0#FF:> implied traders are fully pricing in a rate hike on Wednesday, plus an 85 percent chance of another rise in December. That expectation was cemented after data showing U.S. consumer confidence hit an 18-year high.[nL2N1WB0RB]

"The focus will be on whether the Fed will indicate its tightening is coming to an end. The Fed may not do so today but I expect markets will soon start looking to that scenario," said Akira Takei, bond fund manager at Asset Management One.

The Fed's past policy statements have shown that policy makers see 2.9 percent, about 100 basis points above the current levels, as an appropriate level in the longer run.

That means the Fed could hit that level by the end of next year if, as expected, it hikes on Wednesday, again in December and then twice more in 2019.

Takei noted signs that higher rates are already starting to hurt the U.S. economy, for instance through rising consumer loan delinquencies. He added the dollar's softness could be an early sign of growing focus over an end to the U.S. tightening cycle.

The dollar was flat against a basket of major currencies around 94.144 <.DXY>, just off 2-1/2-month lows hit last week. The euro traded at $1.1765, not far from three-month high of $1.18155 touched on Monday, while the yen changed hands at 112.8 to the dollar, approaching six-month lows set in mid-July.

Many emerging market currencies, such as the Turkish lira and the South African rand <ZAR=D34>, also kept some distance from lows hit last month and an index of emerging market currencies <.MIEM00000PUS> was flat, having risen more than 1.5 percent in the past week.

Emerging stocks rose 0.3 percent. <.MSCIEF>

Oil prices were supported on concerns of tight supply on U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports, though they eased slightly after Trump complained the OPEC producers group was "ripping off" global oil consumers.

Brent crude futures traded just off four-year highs hit on Tuesday but remained above $82 a barrel. Brent is on course for a fifth consecutive quarterly increase, the longest such stretch for the global benchmark since early 2007.

"Oil is quietly driving price action in both bonds and equities, pushing up inflation breakevens and boosting energy stocks," Deutsche Bank analysts told clients.

Breakevens refer to the difference between nominal bond yields and the yield on inflation-linked bonds and reflect how investors are pricing future inflation.

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Sujata Rao
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI INC 0.48% 178.9 Delayed Quote.41.38%
NIKKEI 225 0.39% 24033.79 Real-time Quote.4.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
04:37aASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Lead Asian Markets Higher
DJ
09/25ASIA MARKETS : Trade News Keeps A Lid On Asian Stocks As Holiday-week Doldrum..
DJ
09/24ASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Under Pressure As Trade Jitters Resurface; Hol..
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, But Tech Woes Weigh On Broad..
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, Books Best Weekly Since July..
DJ
09/21Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen
DJ
09/21Dow Industrials Rise, Led by Trade-Sensitive Stocks
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
10:34aFUJITSU : Introduces 360 Degree Blockchain Use Case Deep-Dive Service
AQ
10:25aNissan blames latest improper tests on 'low awareness' of rules
RE
10:24aPANASONIC : MILITARY $84,575 Federal Contract Awarded to Conference Technologies
AQ
10:23aNissan blames latest improper tests on 'low awareness' of rules
RE
10:06aYAMAHA : and Hanoi National University of Education Sign MOU Related to Institut..
PU
09:47aPANASONIC : offers two full-frame mirrorless cameras
AQ
09:41aMARUBENI : Personnel Changes
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC 2459 End-of-day quote.4.91%
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3424 End-of-day quote.4.39%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 8336 End-of-day quote.4.13%
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5011 End-of-day quote.3.66%
EISAI CO., LTD 10645 End-of-day quote.3.65%
MITSUI MINING AND SMELTING CO LTD 3215 End-of-day quote.-3.02%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 6885 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP 5990 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 855.3 End-of-day quote.-5.06%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP 3505 End-of-day quote.-6.28%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.