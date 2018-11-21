Log in
Apple supplier Foxconn seeks to cut costs in 2019: Bloomberg

11/21/2018 | 02:49pm CET
Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

(Reuters) - Apple Inc biggest iPhone assembler Foxconn aims to cut 20 billion yuan ($2.88 billion) from expenses in 2019 as the company faces "a very difficult and competitive year", Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The Taiwan-based producer said in a statement it was conducting a regular annual review to budget effectively for 2019, but it was also the latest to point to concerns over demand for Apple's flagship devices.

Shares in Apple, at the heart of this week's brutal sell-off on Wall Street, were up 1.2 percent at $179.13 in a broadly steadier market.

They have fallen nearly 9 percent since Nov. 12 when one of its facial recognition suppliers, Lumentum Holdings Inc, cut its outlook for the holiday quarter.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, closed down less than 1 percent at T$70.60.

Apple shocked investors earlier this month with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter that jolted parts suppliers across the world.

U.S. chipmaker Lumentum was among the first to cut forecast along with screen maker Japan Display, followed by financial warnings from Qorvo Inc, British chipmaker IQE and Austria's AMS.

Foxconn's iPhone business will need to reduce expenses by 6 billion yuan next year and the company plans to eliminate about 10 percent of non-technical staff, the Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-21/foxconn-apple-s-biggest-iphone-assembler-plans-deep-cost-cuts said.

Foxconn said it regularly reviews its operations to reallocate resources across its operations.

"The review being carried out by our team this year is no different than similar exercises carried out in past years... (to ensure we are) aligned with the current and anticipated needs of our customers, our global operations and the market and economic challenges," it said in the statement.

Foxconn posted a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly profit last week. Japan's Nikkei daily reported earlier this month that Apple had told Foxconn and rival Pegatron Corp to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR.

Sector analysts estimate that Apple cut orders to its Taiwanese suppliers by 20-30 percent earlier in November, mainly because of weak demand for the iPhone XR and XS Max.

Apple started selling its higher-priced iPhone XS and XS Max in September and the XR model last month.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 10.59% 27.71 Delayed Quote.-71.60%
APPLE -4.78% 176.98 Delayed Quote.9.83%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
IQE PLC -2.47% 59.5288 Delayed Quote.-55.66%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC -10.26% 70 End-of-day quote.-69.70%
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC 1.24% 39.93 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
NIKKEI 225 -0.44% 21507.54 Real-time Quote.-4.75%
PEGATRON CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
QORVO -1.79% 62.02 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 662 End-of-day quote.3.44%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 22565 End-of-day quote.3.11%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1727.5 End-of-day quote.3.04%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1133 End-of-day quote.2.63%
TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2475 End-of-day quote.2.44%
EBARA CORPORATION 2861 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 950.7 End-of-day quote.-5.45%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 5290 End-of-day quote.-5.70%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD 2884 End-of-day quote.-5.94%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 680 End-of-day quote.-6.85%
