Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/31 08:10:00 am
22865.15 PTS   -0.02%
04:36aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Take A Step Back To Start September
DJ
08/31Trade Tensions Fuel Stock Selloff in Europe, Asia
DJ
08/31Trade Tensions Fuel Selloff in Europe, Asia
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Asian stocks dip on trade, emerging market woes

09/03/2018 | 05:49am CEST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks dropped for the third consecutive session on Monday, hit by worries over further escalation of the U.S-China trade war and unstable emerging market currencies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 0.5 percent though trade could be subdued due to a U.S. market holiday on Monday.

"It looks almost certain that (U.S. President Donald) Trump will impose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Trump said last week he was ready to implement the new tariffs as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends on Thursday, which would be a major escalation given the United States has already applied tariffs on $50 on of exports from China.

Shanghai shares <.SSEC>, which fell 5.3 percent last month on worries about the trade war, dropped 0.9 percent to 2,700, edging back at the 2 1/2-year low of 2,653 set two weeks ago.

"The markets tend to think ahead. After the tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports, they will worry what can come next. Unless the trade war anxiety is dispelled, you cannot rule out the possibility of shares falling further," said Shenshen Wan, Strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research.

On the other hand U.S. stocks, especially technology shares, have fared better, thanks in part to the strength of current economic data and corporate profits.

The Nasdaq index gained 5.7 percent last month, with Apple gaining almost 20 percent, the biggest percentage gains since April 2009.

Major economic U.S. data due this week, such as a manufacturing survey on Tuesday and an employment report on Friday, is also expected to show solid conditions, possibly underpinning Wall Street shares.

"U.S. shares and only a handful of countries are likely to continue to attract global funds," said Mitsubishi's Fujito.

Trade war worries have lifted the safe-haven Swiss franc, which hit a four-month high of 0.9654 franc to the dollar <CHF=> and one-year high of 1.1240 per euro <EURCHF=> on Friday. It last stood at 0.9699 and 1.1250.

In contrast, the Australian dollar <AUD=D3>, sometimes used as a proxy for bets on China, hit a 20-month low of $0.71655.

Among the G3 currencies, the euro, which is generally positively correlated to risk sentiment, tends to ease on trade worries while the yen tends to gain but the two currencies' reactions have been more qualified.

Both currencies have been pinned in a narrow range, with the euro trading little changed at $1.1600 <EUR=>. The yen changed hands at 111.12 per dollar <JPY=>, also flat.

Investors remained wary of emerging market currencies after sharp sell-offs in the Argentine's peso and the Turkish lira last month on worries over their economic management, big current account deficits and inflation.

That spilled over to a few other emerging countries that share some of those traits, albeit to a less degree.

The Indonesian rupiah <IDR=ID> fell to 14,777 to the dollar, its lowest levels since the country's economic crisis two decades ago.

The Turkish lira stood at 6.6200 per dollar <TRYTOM=D3> in early Monday trade, down about 1 percent.

Oil prices dipped on Monday on rising supply from OPEC and the United States, although expectations of falling Iranian output once U.S. sanctions take effect in November provided some support.

Benchmark Brent crude oil fell 0.4 percent to $77.35 per barrel, slipping further from Thursday's seven-week high of $78.03 per barrel.

U.S. crude futures fetched $69.82 per barrel, down 0.3 percent and off $70.50 marked on Thursday, their highest levels since July 20.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.16% 227.63 Delayed Quote.34.51%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.06% 1.1252 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
NIKKEI 225 -0.02% 22865.15 Real-time Quote.0.44%
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOHO CO LTD 3410 End-of-day quote.2.71%
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD 1970 End-of-day quote.2.60%
EISAI CO., LTD 10060 End-of-day quote.2.44%
GS YUASA CORPORATION 548 End-of-day quote.1.67%
FUJITSU LTD 813.1 End-of-day quote.1.66%
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. 1102 End-of-day quote.-2.65%
MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD 1175 End-of-day quote.-3.13%
FURUKAWA CO LTD 1791 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
UNITIKA LTD 680 End-of-day quote.-3.55%
MITSUI MINING AND SMELTING CO LTD 3185 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
