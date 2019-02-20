Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

BOJ may ease further, say small but growing number of economists - Reuters Poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's next move will be to loosen its already super-easy monetary policy, a small but growing contingent of economists say, amid risks of a slowdown and scepticism inflation will hit the central bank's target.

Most economists polled by Reuters -- 29 of 38 -- still expect the BOJ's next step would be to scale back its massive stimulus program.

But nine analysts -- up from five in last month's poll -- said the central bank would instead boost stimulus with steps such as buying even more assets to flood the financial system with cash and tweaking the wording in forward guidance.

U.S.-China trade friction and an upcoming sales tax hike in October are casting a pall over the economy.

"If the risk of a recession rises, the BOJ will likely ease further," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan, one of the nine.

Nearly all economists polled -- 33 of 36 -- said they disagreed with the BOJ's insistence that inflation was maintaining momentum towards reaching 2 percent. The latest Reuters poll was taken Feb 7-20.

Last month, the central bank cut its inflation forecasts but maintained the status quo in its massive stimulus programme as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned of growing economic risks from trade protectionism and faltering global demand.

Many economists who forecast the central bank will scale back stimulus said that will happen sometime in 2020 or later.

Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics at Oxford Economics, said the BOJ has already missed a chance to normalise policy, before the sales tax hike, due to rising global uncertainty.

"The BOJ will stick to the current yield curve target at least until they confirm the impact of consumption tax hike is limited as expected," he said.

Among possible steps for normalisation, the BOJ could expand its 10-year Japanese government bond yield fluctuation from a 0.2 percentage point band and raise its yield target from around zero percent, economists said.

The median in the poll projected the nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but not fresh food costs, would rise 0.8 percent in both fiscal 2019, which starts in April, and fiscal 2020.

That's lower than the BOJ, which sees core CPI rising to 1.1 percent in the coming fiscal year and 1.5 percent in fiscal 2020.

The BOJ will place emphasis on core CPI projections to include the effects from the planned sales tax hike when the bank releases its next outlook report in April, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier this month.

Previously the central bank focused on core CPI excluding the tax hike effects but policymakers think those will be offset by government measures such as free education, the report said.

Economists projected Japan's economy will contract 2.5 percent in the October-December quarter due to the sales tax hike but eke out 0.7 percent growth in all of fiscal 2019.

For the following fiscal year, growth is expected to slow to 0.5 percent, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Polling by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Malcolm Foster and Jonathan Cable)

By Kaori Kaneko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
11:36pASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
11:12pBOJ may ease further, say small but growing number of economists - Reuters Po..
RE
10:42pAsia shares up on Fed outlook, Aussie dollar seesaws after jobs data
RE
07:36pJapan February manufacturing shrinks for first time since 2016 amid trade war..
RE
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
04:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher In Wake Of Fed Minutes; Nasdaq Matches W..
DJ
03:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
11:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Track Trade Talks
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:16pHITACHI : February 21, 2019Hitachi and Hitachi Capital Received an Order for Sea..
PU
08:16pNEC : supports the safety of automated driving with demonstration of adaptive ne..
PU
08:16pNEC : wins multiple iF DESIGN AWARDs
PU
07:16pHONDA MOTOR : The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for Secon..
PU
06:05pFUJITSU : Highlights Growing Demand for Multi-Cloud Flexibility
AQ
05:55p"Fanciful" to suggest Brexit not part of Honda decision
AQ
04:28pPANASONIC TV LINEUP 2019 : all the OLED and LCD televisions coming this year
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2942 End-of-day quote.7.49%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1268 End-of-day quote.4.36%
CHIYODA CORP 309 End-of-day quote.3.69%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 10400 End-of-day quote.3.64%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. 3202 End-of-day quote.3.46%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 568 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
INPEX CORP 1145 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1753 End-of-day quote.-2.50%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4655 End-of-day quote.-2.51%
FUJITSU LTD 7518 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.