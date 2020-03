He also told parliament that at current levels of Tokyo's Nikkei stock average, latent losses on the BOJ's holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) were likely around 2-3 trillion yen (15-23 billion pounds).

The BOJ ramped up ETF buying as part of monetary easing steps it decided at an emergency policy meeting on Monday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)