Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

Automakers including Daimler, Ford and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Below are details on carmakers' plans (in alphabetical order):

- BMW's China venture with Brilliance said on Feb. 5 the Chinese firm planned to restart production on Feb. 17.

- Daimler said on Feb. 3 it plans to resume passenger car production in Beijing on Feb. 10.

- Fiat Chrysler said on Feb. 6 that disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks.

- Ford Motor said on Jan. 29 it planned to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile.

- General Motors said on Feb. 10 it plans to restart production in China on Feb. 15.

- Honda said on Feb. 7 it would restart its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Motor Group, on Feb. 13. Honda said there were no supply chain issues that would impede production.

- Hyundai Motor and sister firm Kia Motors will gradually increase production in South Korea from Feb. 11, the companies said in a statement on Feb. 10.

- Nissan Motor will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Feb. 10. Nissan said on Feb. 4 it was considering restarting production at its Chinese venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10 while output from Hubei would start after Feb. 14.

- PSA Peugeot, which is in the process of merging with Fiat, said on Jan. 31 its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14.

- Renault said on Feb. 7 that its South Korean unit RSM would suspend production at its Busan site for four days from Feb. 11 due to supply chain disruptions.

- Suzuki Motor Corp said on Feb. 7 that it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China because the outbreak was threatening to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India.

- Tesla's factory in Shanghai will resume production on Feb. 10 with assistance to cope with the outbreak, a Shanghai government official said on Feb. 8.

- Toyota Motor on Feb. 7 extended the shutdown of its China factories to Feb. 16 from Feb. 9. The Japanese automaker operates 12 car and parts factories in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong.

- French car parts maker Valeo said on Jan. 31 its three sites in Wuhan will remain shut until at least Feb. 13.

- Volkswagen said on Feb. 8 that it has postponed restarting production at most plants at its Chinese JV with SAIC Motor and the Tianjin plant of its JV with FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] until Feb. 17. One plant it operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW JV will restart on Feb. 10.

(Compiled by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.24% 63.94 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.64% 7.19 End-of-day quote.-11.56%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DAIMLER AG 0.62% 43.175 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.81% 6.19 End-of-day quote.-16.24%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.88% 12.1 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.70% 8.11 Delayed Quote.-12.80%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.04% 33.63 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.71% 2857.5 End-of-day quote.-6.83%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.71% 6971.75 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
NIKKEI 225 -0.60% 23685.98 Real-time Quote.0.92%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.31% 596.1 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
PEUGEOT -0.82% 19.24 Real-time Quote.-8.92%
RENAULT -0.37% 34.855 Real-time Quote.-16.89%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 0.71% 21.4 End-of-day quote.-10.90%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. -0.25% 784 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.35% 5121 End-of-day quote.11.89%
TESLA INC. -0.12% 748.07 Delayed Quote.78.82%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.32% 6250 End-of-day quote.1.96%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.66% 7862 End-of-day quote.3.46%
VALEO -1.17% 26.96 Real-time Quote.-13.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.94% 164.8 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
06:36aNissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Ni..
RE
06:28aCarmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
05:50aGlobal Stocks Waver as Viral Outbreak Claims More Lives
DJ
04:16aVirus uncertainty weighs on global shares, dollar takes breather
RE
04:08aVirus uncertainty weighs on global shares, dollar takes breather
RE
02/09China's Shenzhen denies blocking Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming product..
RE
02/09China's Shenzhen denies blocking Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming product..
RE
02/08China blocks Foxconn plan to restart plants due to coronavirus - Nikkei
RE
02/07Honda raises profit forecast, sticks to Wuhan plant schedule
RE
02/07Honda raises profit forecast, sticks to Wuhan plant schedule
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:36aNissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Ni..
RE
06:28aIn Dutch court, fugitive Ghosn fights for document release
RE
06:23aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : FY2020-3Q Financial Results updated
PU
06:03aMITSUI E&S : 2020/03 Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
06:03aMITSUI E&S : 3rd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019
PU
05:38aSony latest to withdraw from Barcelona conference over coronavirus fears
RE
05:18aITOCHU : Announces Strategic Investment in Winch Energy Limited Promoting Develo..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 2064 End-of-day quote.9.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5064 End-of-day quote.7.13%
IHI CORPORATION 2870 End-of-day quote.4.36%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 12270 End-of-day quote.3.28%
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1854 End-of-day quote.3.17%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5428 End-of-day quote.-3.64%
DENA CO., LTD. 1533 End-of-day quote.-4.07%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 2387 End-of-day quote.-5.24%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 6295 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION 1100 End-of-day quote.-7.64%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group