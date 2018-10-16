Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Degree of calm returns to stock markets; Italy helps out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:58am CEST
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks nudged higher on Tuesday, as focus turned to earnings season and a rebound in Italian assets helped battered equities find firmer ground for now.

In Europe, shares rallied 0.4 percent and pulled back from Monday's 22-month lows. That followed gains in some Asian markets, led by Japan's blue-chip Nikkei index, which was up over 1 percent after a decline of nearly 2 percent the previous day.

Gains in Italy's bond and stock markets after Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria defended the country's expansionary budget helped lift sentiment. The euro also firmed.

Calm in Italy -- a major source of turbulence in world markets in recent weeks -- helped explain the recovery in risk appetite on Tuesday, said Marchel Alexandrovich, European financial economist at Jefferies in London.

Stock market sentiment in Europe also got a boost from expectations that earnings season will deliver double-digit earnings growth for the third quarter.

"If you look at what's happening here and now, it is an improvement from what was happening a week ago," Alexandrovich said. "How long the stability lasts is anyone's guess."


(GRAPHIC: World stock markets -

Calmer equity markets took the shine off safe-haven assets.

Japan's yen was down a third of a percent against the dollar, the Swiss franc edged away from almost two-week highs against the greenback and gold dropped from Monday's 2 1/2-month high as tension between the West and Saudi Arabia triggered a fresh exit out of risk assets.

The disappearance in Turkey earlier this month of a Saudi journalist critical of Riyadh has provoked an international outcry against the oil-rich kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is preparing to acknowledge the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a botched interrogation, CNN and the New York Times said on Monday.

That backdrop, together with nagging concerns about the economic outlook, global trade tensions and higher U.S. interest rates, meant a degree of caution prevailed.

The blue-chip Dow has lost 4.5 percent this month, as long-term Treasury yields soared to their highest level since 2011. Higher yields make equities less attractive.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday after data showed factory-gate inflation had cooled for a third straight month in September amid weaker domestic demand, reflecting more pressure on the world's second-biggest economy.

"The focus of the markets has turned to the Middle East due to the Saudi incident. And with U.S. stocks still struggling, other equity markets will have a difficult time bouncing convincingly," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

ITALIAN BOUNCE

Italian government bond yields fell as much as 12 basis points across the curve, narrowing the spread over German peers, after Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria defended the country's deficit-hiking budget.

"The most important reason (for the drop in yields) is that Tria is continuing to stick to the government and defending the budget," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. "This is taken positively by the market."

In currency markets, the dollar gained 0.35 percent to 112.15 yen after slipping to a one-month low of 111.625 overnight.

Switzerland's currency weakened to 0.9878 francs per dollar after advancing 0.5 percent the previous day.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.15930. Sterling gained 0.26 percent to $1.3179, having bounced from Monday's one-week low of $1.3080 amid a stalemate over the post-Brexit status of Britain's land border with Ireland.

There was some focus was on the U.S. Treasury's semiannual currency report due later in the day, with investors waiting to see Washington's view on China after media reports last week that it has not labeled Beijing a currency manipulator.

Oil prices dipped amid expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories, but signs of Iranian oil exports fell this month kept losses in check.[O/R]

Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $80.07 a barrel.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets open a news window on Reuters Eikon by pressing F9 and type in 'Live Markets' in the search bar

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; editing by Larry King)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
10:42aGlobal Stocks Rally, but China Misses Out
DJ
04:41aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
DJ
10/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower As Tech Weakness Quashes Attempt At Gains
DJ
10/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Mixed After Volatile Week
DJ
10/15EUROPE : European stocks hit 22-month low as Saudi tensions swirl
RE
10/15Global Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
10/15Global Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
10/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Resume Their Fall, With Tech Stocks Leading The W..
DJ
10/15Global Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
10/15SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
10:53aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO exec denies delaying anti-tsunami steps before nucl..
AQ
10:33aKOMATSU : to build $285 million HQ complex at Solvay Coke site
AQ
10:32aMITSUBISHI : Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation interested in Kazakhstan infra..
AQ
10:26aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Grab Philippines establish partnership
AQ
10:26aNEC : and Hortonworks to Co-Develop High Performance Analytics Platform for Big ..
AQ
10:08aTHERMOFUSE VARISTORS : Compact overvoltage protection with an integrated fuse
PU
09:43aUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end higher on buybacks, weaker yen
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
INPEX CORP 1381 End-of-day quote.2.56%
TOHO CO LTD 3635 End-of-day quote.2.11%
DENTSU INC 5460 End-of-day quote.0.92%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 2562 End-of-day quote.0.91%
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA LTD 719 End-of-day quote.0.70%
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 2587 End-of-day quote.-4.26%
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD 1655 End-of-day quote.-4.28%
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD 1999 End-of-day quote.-4.49%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 53540 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 9251 End-of-day quote.-7.27%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.