Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:41am EDT
An employee shows U.S. dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta

By Stanley White

The dollar held gains against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation that policymakers will adopt negative interest rates.

Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar fell on data showing the country shed jobs in April at the fastest pace on record, suggesting more monetary and fiscal easing may be needed to support the economy.

The focus will shift to economic data from the United States and Europe in the next two days for more clues on the depth of the downturns there, while investors will closely watch China's activity gauges for signs of how long it may take to emerge from the sharp shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The dollar managed to bounce back after Powell's comments on negative rates, but now the dollar's bias is fairly neutral," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"There could be some safe-have flows into the dollar, but everyone is facing the same economic problems caused by the coronavirus."

The dollar traded at $1.0805 against the euro <EUR=D3> on Thursday following a 0.3% gain in the previous session.

Against the pound <GBP=D3>, the greenback rose to a five-week high of $1.2203.

The dollar bought 0.9733 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> after gaining 0.3% on Wednesday.

Powell is the latest in a parade of policymakers to brush off the notion that they might push rates into negative territory, after Fed futures began pricing a small chance of sub-zero U.S. rates within the next year.

"The committee's view on negative rates really has not changed. This is not something that we are looking at," Powell said on Wednesday, referring to the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Powell spoke in response to a question after offering a sobering assessment of U.S. economic outlook in a closely watched speech.

The United States and other countries are easing restrictions to allow factories and shops to open again for business, but there are significant risks of a second wave of infections and a full-fledged economic recovery is likely to remain distant until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

U.S. data on weekly jobless claims due later Thursday and a survey on U.S. manufacturing due Friday should offer more clues about the economic outlook.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell 0.3% to $0.6437 after data showed unemployment increased by 594,300 in April, slightly more than the median estimate. The jobless rate rose to a five-year high.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell 0.23% to $0.5987, adding to a decline of more than 1% on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand flagged the possibility of negative interest rates.

New Zealand's government unveiled a record NZ$50 billion ($30 billion) fund in its budget on Thursday to restore an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but warned it may not be enough to stop thousands from losing jobs and businesses shutting.

The yen <JPY=EBS> edged up to 106.88 against the U.S. dollar as some traders bought the Japanese currency on risk aversion after Nikkei shares <.N225> fell to a one-week low.

The yen also drifted higher against the antipodean currencies and the euro.

Many investors await China's release on Friday of data on industrial production, retail sales and investment to measure how quickly the world's second-largest economy is recovering from its first contraction in decades in the first quarter.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> eased slightly to 7.0990 per dollar.

The novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year and has since spread across the globe, paralysing economic activity.

Traders in the euro are also focused on the release of preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday to assess the scale of the damage caused by the outbreak.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
02:41aDollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge
RE
02:38aGlobal Stocks Fall on Fed Caution
DJ
02:36aDollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge
RE
02:16aDollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge
RE
05/13NIKKEI : Japan to create scheme to inject capital into pandemic-hit firms
RE
05/13TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharma logs surprise profit, updates on COVID-19 therapy
RE
05/13TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharma logs surprise profit, updates on COVID-19 therapy
RE
05/13Global Stocks Weaken
DJ
05/12Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.11 percent
RE
05/12Global Stocks Retreat
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 6091 End-of-day quote.10.60%
NEC CORPORATION 4675 End-of-day quote.6.49%
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED 1478 End-of-day quote.5.95%
TERUMO CORPORATION 3734 End-of-day quote.5.51%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. 335.2 End-of-day quote.5.24%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 368 End-of-day quote.-5.15%
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 860 End-of-day quote.-5.18%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 381 End-of-day quote.-5.93%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 1506 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 540 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group