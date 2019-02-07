Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ending Feb. 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in three weeks in the week that ended on Feb. 1, prompted by a lacklustre earnings performance by some major firms and on concerns around slowing demand from China.

Overseas investors sold a net 3.29 billion yen ($29.92 million) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in the last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed. Foreigners bought 126.13 billion yen in derivative markets, and sold 129.42 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

>(GRAPHIC: Foreign flows into Japanese equities - https://tmsnrt.rs/2UNPXyZ

Japan's equity benchmarks were mixed last week. The Nikkei index gained about 0.1 percent, while the Topix index shed 0.1 pct, halting its three weeks of winning streak.

In the last week, Japan's brokerage firm, Nomura Holdings posted disappointing earnings for the third quarter, curbing gains in the major indexes.

Also, Japanese stocks with higher revenue exposure to China fell sharply after weaker profit growth by some China-reliant global firms such as Caterpillar Inc.

Japanese investors sold 395.1 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their biggest weekly net sales since the second last week of March 2018, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.


GRAPHIC: Japanese investments in stocks abroad - https://tmsnrt.rs/2BkFZxC

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:37aForeigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ending Feb. 1
RE
01:33aNIKKEI : falls, but SoftBank Group hits daily-limit high on buyback boost
RE
01:26aAsian shares near four-month peak, New Zealand dollar takes a dive
RE
02/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After RBA Sparks Hopes Of Interest-ra..
DJ
02/06SoftBank Group adds $14 billion to market value as shares soar on buyback, th..
RE
02/06SoftBank Group adds $14 billion to market value as shares soar on buyback, th..
RE
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Snapping Winning Streak
DJ
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Threatening to Snap Winning Strea..
DJ
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Threatening to Snap Winning Strea..
DJ
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Threatening to Snap Winning Strea..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
02:50aSOFTBANK : Top Tech Fund Seeks to Get Bigger
DJ
02:49aToyota Suffers From Share Losses -- WSJ
DJ
02:44aTOYOTA MOTOR : Subaru sees profit at six-year low on stoppage but turnaround hop..
RE
01:44aYAMAHA MOTOR : Introducing Yamaha's Factory and Supported Teams and Riders for 2..
AQ
01:35aDENA : FY2018Q3 Earnings Release
PU
01:28aMARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni warns of potential one-off losses in grain, power ge..
RE
01:23aSOFTBANK : Tokyo stocks sluggish on weak U.S. stocks, auto issues
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
YAMAHA CORP 5470 End-of-day quote.12.67%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1551 End-of-day quote.9.23%
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD 2235 End-of-day quote.5.87%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 3080 End-of-day quote.5.37%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 7122 End-of-day quote.4.57%
CHIYODA CORP 342 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3260 End-of-day quote.-4.82%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. 2824 End-of-day quote.-5.87%
NICHIREI CORP 2743 End-of-day quote.-7.52%
NTT DATA CORP 1218 End-of-day quote.-9.17%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.