Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Global stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at a stock quotation board at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global shares ticked up on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month, but lingering concerns about slowing global growth tempered the overall appetite for riskier assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan moved up 0.06%, supported by 0.4% gains in mainland Chinese shares, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.20% after a market holiday on Monday.

U.S. stock futures gained 0.39%, helped by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that U.S.-China trade talks will resume next week. He later clarified that the negotiations will take place in two weeks.

"The comments gave a little bit of boost to sentiment, but markets are still not that optimistic either," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"It seems there have been a lot going on behind the scenes," he said, referring to unusual exchanges in which U.S. President Donald Trump questioned a decision by his top trade negotiators to ask Chinese officials to delay a planned trip to U.S. farming regions.

That cancellation was seen by markets as a sign all is not well in the U.S.-China talks and helped to send share prices lower on Friday.

The dispute between the world's two largest economies has dragged on for well over a year, rattling investors and denting global growth.

Concerns over a slowing global economy remained front and center for financial markets, as poor business activity readings from the euro zone deepened fears of a recession and suggested more stimulus was required.

"While the Nikkei was fairly well supported, we need more catalysts to further rises. That's also true for U.S. markets as well," said Takeo Kamai, head of execution service at CLSA.

"While speculators have reacted to the trade-related headlines, real-money people appear to be staying on the sideline."

The euro wobbled at $1.0991, falling below a key support around $1.10 and not far from a 28-month low of $1.0926 touched earlier this month.

Sterling also slipped to $1.2435, having peaked at a two-month high of $1.2582 set on Friday as traders looked to a Supreme Court ruling on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Queen Elizabeth over his reasons for suspending parliament this month.

The Supreme Court said it will issue its decision at 0930 GMT on Tuesday.

The collapse of the British travel firm Thomas Cook could also put some pressure on the pound by highlighting the weakness of British retailing.

The yen traded at 107.57 yen per dollar, having hit two-week highs of 107.32 on Monday.

U.S. Treasuries yields extended their decline, with the 10-year rate falling to 1.716%, edging down further from 1.908% marked on Sept. 13.

Oil prices dipped slightly but were still supported by doubts on whether Saudi Arabia would be able to restore full output as it has promised after the Sept. 14 attacks on its facilities.

Brent crude futures fell 0.42% to $64.50 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.34% to $58.44 per barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
11:16pGlobal stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains
RE
11:08pGlobal stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains
RE
04:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Weak Global Data
DJ
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Weak Global Data
DJ
01:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Show Slight Gains After Weak Global Data
DJ
12:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed on Disappointing Data
DJ
10:30aWeekly market update : Central banks are promoting risk-taking
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slump on Disappointing Data
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
09:33aGlobal Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:32pEISAI : to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at ESMO 2019 Cong..
AQ
09:17pASTELLAS PHARMA : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA® (gilteritinib) as ..
PU
06:04pEXCLUSIVE : We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - s..
RE
02:29pNISSAN MOTOR : U.S. regulators, Nissan, ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn settle fraud charges
AQ
12:50pNissan Lawyers Worried Internal Ghosn Investigation Marred by Conflicts of In..
DJ
11:18aNISSAN MOTOR : paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle SEC fraud charges
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle US fraud charges
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
RAKUTEN INC 1056 End-of-day quote.3.94%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 4465 End-of-day quote.3.72%
DENA CO LTD 2018 End-of-day quote.2.80%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP 5160 End-of-day quote.2.79%
OLYMPUS CORP 1441 End-of-day quote.2.56%
IHI CORP 2351 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
FANUC CORP 20005 End-of-day quote.-2.15%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD 2042 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD 5620 End-of-day quote.-2.94%
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1740 End-of-day quote.-8.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group