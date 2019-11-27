Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 11/27 01:25:00 am
23437.77 PTS   +0.28%
07:06aGlobal stocks nearing record highs on trade hopes
RE
06:42aStocks nearing record highs on trade hopes
RE
03:08aApple to Double AirPods Pro Production in China -Nikkei
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Global stocks nearing record highs on trade hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

World shares made another push for a record high on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington and Beijing were in the final throes of inking an initial trade deal.

Early European trading was subdued, with MSCI's all-country world index <.MIWD00000PUS> now within 0.4%, or 2 points, of its record high from January 2018.

London, Frankfurt, Paris and Wall Street futures all rose, and though Shanghai struggled after Chinese industrial company profits shrank, Australian shares reached record highs and Japan's Nikkei drew support from the growing likelihood of extra fiscal stimulus.

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Wednesday he believed the government was striving to compile a supportive spending package worth about 10 trillion yen ($92 billion).

"Something will come out of the phase one (Sino-U.S. trade) talks," said TD Securities Senior Global Strategist James Rossiter. "Rolling back tariffs to where they were in August, with the December ones put on hold or cancelled maybe."

But he said the two countries were unlikely to go beyond that, and China's declining industrial profits underscored the economic strain exerted by the tensions.

In currency markets, the dollar was stronger against developed and emerging currencies, with dollar/yen holding above 109 and euro/dollar steady at $1.10.

That was despite softer-than-expected U.S. economic data on Tuesday, which showed a fourth straight monthly contraction in consumer confidence and an unexpected drop in new home sales in October.

Sterling scuttled sideways as pre-election opinion polls showed some narrowing of the Conservative lead over opposition parties, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still favoured gain an overall majority.

The reaction to the polls squeeze has been modest as the prospect of another hung parliament raises the prospect of some form of coalition government made up of parties supporting a second Brexit referendum.

"So far, the market has been relatively complacent when it comes to the risks ahead," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank. "Yes, the Tories still have the lead, but they're certainly not gaining."

YouGov will release seat-by-seat predictions of the election outcome at 2200 GMT. The 'multilevel regression' and 'post-stratification' model accurately predicted the 2017 hung parliament, so it will be closely watched.

Polling is certainly not infallible though, Thu Lan Nguyen pointed out. Before the 2016 Brexit referendum, most surveys had predicted the UK would vote to remain in the European Union.

NO FEAR

Another signal of the rising market confidence was the CBOE VIX equity volatility index, the so-called fear gauge, subsiding to seven-month lows.

It is now less than half the level it was in August, when U.S.-China talks looked close to collapsing, and a third of last December's level when stock markets were pulled lower by trade angst and rising interest rates.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said while Sino-U.S. trade headlines may be driving some tactical, near-term moves in the market, they were mostly just "noise".

The broader market direction is "about the accommodative Fed and accommodative monetary policy and the fact that structurally the meta-trend is still lower in yields and rates," he said.

China had seized on the plunge in borrowing costs to issue its biggest international bond ever on Tuesday.

Some analysts said a renewed fall in U.S. and European bond yields this week also pointed to more mechanical explanations beyond trade for rising equity prices.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday that monetary policy was "well positioned" to support the strong U.S. labour market.

In emerging markets, traders were watching Brazil's real, which fell to a record low, below the troughs of the 2015 recession, despite central bank intervention.

Among the main commodities, oil prices edged lower after reaching their highest since late September on the reassuring trade headlines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.21% at $58.29 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.11% to $64.20 per barrel.

Safe-haven gold changed hands at $1,458.33 per ounce on the spot market, down 0.2% on the day and heading for its worst month in almost three years after a 3.5% drop. [GOL/]

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:06aGlobal stocks nearing record highs on trade hopes
RE
06:42aStocks nearing record highs on trade hopes
RE
03:08aApple to Double AirPods Pro Production in China -Nikkei
DJ
11/26Japan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters poll
RE
11/25Japan's Hitachi nears deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25Weekly market update : The waiting game continues on trade
11/21Japanese stocks nudge higher amid cautious optimism about trade talks
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:01aPANASONIC : TOUGHBOOK initiative to cut delivery time to 30 days a hit with part..
AQ
04:41aNIKON : introduces the Forestry Pro II Laser Rangefinder
AQ
04:05aIndonesia's motorcycle sales seen flat in 2020 - association
RE
03:30aAnglo to sell 12% of Australian coal mine to Japanese partners
RE
02:47aInvestors Press SoftBank on Losses -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aAnglo American to sell 12% stake in Australia mine for about $141 million
RE
02:19aMITSUI : acquires interest in Grosvenor metallurgical coal mine in Australia
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 2914 End-of-day quote.3.66%
TDK CORPORATION 11650 End-of-day quote.3.65%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 5430 End-of-day quote.3.63%
SONY CORPORATION 6896 End-of-day quote.2.73%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 22805 End-of-day quote.2.73%
TAISEI CORPORATION 4240 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
IHI CORPORATION 2503 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 5200 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION 1049 End-of-day quote.-3.94%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 2900 End-of-day quote.-6.00%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group