Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 01/24 01:10:00 am
20574.63 PTS   -0.06%
05:35aGloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
05:30aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:11aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Gloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:35am EST
A journalist takes a picture of the new 50 Euro banknote at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro retreated while stocks and bonds rallied on Thursday, as painful data from France and only modestly better readings from Germany set the tone for the European Central Bank's first meeting of the year.

Progress, or lack of it, in U.S.-China trade talks was also in focus, as were signs of a Brexit delay. Emerging-market bulls were charging in Venezuela after a U.S. move against the country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

In France, a survey showed business activity pulled back at the fastest rate in over four years in the face of weakening demand and the impact of anti-government protests.

Germany's services sector accelerated more than expected, but that was largely offset by the first contraction in manufacturing in more than four years.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1350, and while an upbeat tech sector helped stocks, it meant there would be plenty of concerned questions for European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later.

"At the moment their guidance (to raise interest rates later this year) isn't really on track," said JPMorgan Asset Management fixed income portfolio manager Seamus Mac Gorain, although he added it was probably still too early to change them dramatically.

Traders were clearly expecting some comforting words. The ECB will keep its sub-zero interest rates on hold at 1245 GMT and Draghi holds a news conference at 1330 GMT.

Euro zone bond yields fell across the board and France's gloomy data pushed its 10-year yield down to a six-month low of 0.61 percent. The main market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations dropped to a seven-month low.

TRADE TALKS

Overnight in Asia, the mood was also cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, helped by modest gains in China. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 percent.

China had taken positive cues from financial firms' profits and the approval for a new technology board in Shanghai. Wall Street had also ended higher after upbeat earnings reports, including from IBM.

However, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a CNN interview that the U.S. economy might see zero growth in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown lasts the entire quarter.

Japan's subdued day had also come its export orders fell at the fastest pace in 2 1/2 years, confirming that slower growth is hitting another major developed economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday trade talks with China were going well and China "very much wants to make a deal."

But sources familiar with the talks say the two sides are still far apart on structural elements critical for a deal.

Analysts at Capital Economics warned that China's economic slowdown looks set to be of a similar scale to 2015-16, though there are some differences, notably less pressure on the yuan and no signs of major capital outflows.

"Since China makes up 19 percent of the world economy, the slowdown this year compared to last will knock 0.2 percentage points off global growth," they said.

In currency markets, the dollar rebounded in European trading. It was at 109.70 yen after reaching its high for the year, 110.00 yen against the Japanese currency.

Sterling eased off its 11-week high of almost $1.31 amid growing signs that Brexit was more likely to be delayed than the government risking leaving the European Union without a deal on March 29.

The euro's latest slide means it has now lost more than 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar since climbing to a three-month high of $1.1570 on Jan. 10.

The Australian dollar suffered a setback when one of the country's major banks raised mortgage rates, bolstering the case for a cut in official rates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 2.746 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.755 percent on Wednesday. Oil prices dropped amid concern over slowing global economic growth.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $52.38 a barrel. Brent crude futures were last down 0.4 percent at $60.87.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 8.46% 132.89 Delayed Quote.16.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.06% 20574.63 Real-time Quote.2.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
05:35aGloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
05:30aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:11aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:00aChip results augur more tech gloom as slowing China weighs
RE
04:31aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
03:44aAsian shares edge up; ECB decision awaited
RE
01:51aManna from heaven? Shares tied to Japan's Nagasaki get Pope visit boost
RE
01/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Reassuring Earnings On Wall Str..
DJ
01/23Japan's KDDI considering investing in Kabu.com Securities - sources
RE
01/23Asian shares subdued as U.S. political standoff, ECB decision eyed
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
05:28aSUZUKI MOTOR : Launches the All-New A-Segment WagonR in India
AQ
05:02aNISSAN MOTOR : Carlos Ghosn resigns as Renault president before dismissal by com..
AQ
04:46aFUJITSU : Recognised as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace..
AQ
04:44aFUJITSU INTRODUCES ETERNUS LT140 : The Last Line Defence Against Ransomware
AQ
04:43aRenault to name new leaders as scandal-hit Ghosn bows out
RE
04:13aJAPAN POST : High court rules against Japan Post over worker wage gaps
AQ
04:08aTHE LATEST : Japan prosecutors defend detention of Ghosn
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 8028 End-of-day quote.2.41%
DENTSU INC 5230 End-of-day quote.1.75%
RICOH CO LTD 1131 End-of-day quote.1.62%
TERUMO CORP 6307 End-of-day quote.1.56%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 3805 End-of-day quote.1.33%
HASEKO CORP 1195 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4965 End-of-day quote.-2.84%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 6032 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
SUBARU CORP 2469.5 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 567.3 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.