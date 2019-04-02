Log in
News

India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 52.6 in March, Falls to 6-Month Low

04/02/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Debiprasad Nayak

MUMBAI--A gauge of manufacturing activity in India fell in March to six-month low amid weak demand.

The seasonally adjusted India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, prepared by Markit, fell to 52.6 in March from 54.3 a month earlier, according to Nikkei research released on Tuesday. A figure above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below that signals contraction.

The rate of expansion eased to a six-month low due to competitive pressures, relatively subdued sales and shortages of raw materials, the release said.

Write to Debiprasad Nayak at debiprasad.nayak@wsj.com

