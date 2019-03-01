Log in
NIKKEI 225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
News

India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 54.3 in Feb Vs. 53.9 in Jan -- Markit

03/01/2019 | 12:24am EST

By Debiprasad Nayak

MUMBAI--A gauge of manufacturing activity in India rose in February amid strengthening demand.

The seasonally adjusted India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, prepared by Markit, rose to 54.3 in February from 53.9 a month earlier, according to Nikkei research released on Friday. A figure above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below that signals contraction.

The increase was the 16th in as many months. Manufacturing output rose at the quickest rate since December 2017.

Write to Debiprasad Nayak at debi.nayak@wsj.com

