India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 54.3 in Feb Vs. 53.9 in Jan -- Markit

By Debiprasad Nayak



MUMBAI--A gauge of manufacturing activity in India rose in February amid strengthening demand.

The seasonally adjusted India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, prepared by Markit, rose to 54.3 in February from 53.9 a month earlier, according to Nikkei research released on Friday. A figure above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below that signals contraction.

The increase was the 16th in as many months. Manufacturing output rose at the quickest rate since December 2017.

