Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 07/31 02:25:00 am
21710 PTS   -2.82%
01:21aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:18aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:08aIndia's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

India's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:08am EDT
Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida

India's factory slump deepened in July as renewed lockdown measures to contain surging coronavirus cases weighed on demand and output, raising the chances of a sharper economic contraction, a private business survey showed on Monday.

Asia's third-largest economy, which has the third-highest coronavirus caseload globally, is expected to shrink at its sharpest pace since 1979 this fiscal year, a Reuters poll found last week.

Reinforcing that grim outlook, the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 46.0 last month from 47.2 in June, below the 50-level separating growth from expansion for a fourth straight month and marking its longest spell of contraction since March 2009.

"The survey results showed a re-acceleration of declines in the key indices of output and new orders, undermining the trend towards stabilisation seen over the past two months," noted Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit.

"Anecdotal evidence indicated that firms were struggling to obtain work, with some of their clients remaining in lockdown, suggesting that we won't see a pick-up in activity until infection rates are quelled and restrictions can be further removed."

A further decline in new orders and output signaled weakness in overall demand despite factories again cutting their prices, leading firms to reduce their workforces for a fourth month in a row.

A persistent decline in both input and output prices raises the chance that overall inflation would ease, after spiking above the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 2-6% in June.

That might give the RBI more room to ease policy further, after having cut its repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since March to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

The central bank was forecast to cut its key interest rate by another 50 bps by year-end, according to a Reuters poll.

With more monetary stimulus expected, business optimism about the coming 12 months hit a five-month high in July, the PMI showed.

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.75% 80.73 Delayed Quote.7.14%
NIKKEI 225 -2.82% 21710 Real-time Quote.-8.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
01:21aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:18aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:08aIndia's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July
RE
12:44aChina stocks rise as expanding factory activity boosts recovery hopes
RE
08/02Japanese shares rebound on Wall Street gains, yen's pullback
RE
08/02Asia stocks off to cautious start, dollar nurses scars
RE
08/02Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.92% in early trade
RE
08/01SOFTBANK TO MAINTAIN STAKE IN ARM AF : Nikkei
RE
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares ..
DJ
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 565.8 End-of-day quote.-5.38%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 857.5 End-of-day quote.-5.84%
CANON INC. 1676 End-of-day quote.-7.02%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 591 End-of-day quote.-7.08%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 278 End-of-day quote.-10.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group