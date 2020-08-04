Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan considering extending special employment subsidy: labour ministry official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 11:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend orientation sessions at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo

Japan is considering extending a special employment subsidy to help firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic that would keep furloughed workers on the payroll, but no decision has been made yet, a labour ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The comments come after the Nikkei business daily reported the ministry was working to extend the subsidy, citing an unnamed ruling party official.

The news underscores concerns among policymakers that the expiration of the subsidy could trigger a spike in job losses as many firms struggle to make ends meet amid difficult financing conditions.

"It has not been decided yet, but we are considering it," the labour ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Lawmakers have floated an extension to the year-end during a meeting with us yesterday."

The special measure was designed to increase a subsidy, given to companies who keep furloughed employees on their payroll, for the six months through to the end of September.

The daily payment was raised to up to 15,000 yen ($141.80) per employee from up to 8,330 yen previously.

Some 2.36 million people were furloughed as of June, up 0.9 million from a year earlier, government data showed, prompting lawmakers to urge an extension of the special measure.

The government has set aside about 1.6 trillion yen for the special subsidy, and as of the end of July, had already provided 585.1 billion yen of that to companies.

The government will make the necessary arrangements to deal with an increase in the fiscal burden stemming from an extension, the business daily said.

Japan's job market has been cooling as the spread of the coronavirus forced businesses to close and people to stay home.

Although the restrictions were lifted late in May, policymakers have had to balance containing the virus with the need to resume economic activity as the world's third-largest economy faces its deepest recession in decades.

($1 = 105.7800 yen)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
08/04Gold shines on falling dollar, yields; pandemic cost concerns drag on shares
RE
08/04JAPAN CONSIDERING EXTENDING SPECIAL : labour ministry official
RE
08/04Japan stocks fall from one-week high on concerns over corporate earnings
RE
08/04Japan considering extending special employment subsidy - labour mininstry off..
RE
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS : Asia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record
RE
08/04Japan's nikkei average futures fall 0.58% in early trade
RE
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Season Marches On
DJ
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Season Marches On
DJ
08/04WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Stress-proof portfolios
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Earnings Season Marches On
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION 878 End-of-day quote.14.38%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 5700 End-of-day quote.14.11%
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION 2323 End-of-day quote.11.84%
MARUBENI CORPORATION 550.8 End-of-day quote.11.03%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 627.7 End-of-day quote.10.59%
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. 1476 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
OMRON CORPORATION 7560 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
FUJITSU LIMITED 14030 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
TDK CORPORATION 11530 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 636 End-of-day quote.-3.20%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group