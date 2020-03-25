Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:46am EDT

Japan's government is considering a fiscal stimulus package worth roughly 10% of the country's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

The package, worth more than 56 trillion yen (421.4 billion pounds), will include cash payouts to households, the paper said without citing sources.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
05:46aJapan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei
RE
04:24aGlobal Stocks Surge as U.S. Clinches Stimulus Deal
DJ
02:30aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge as investors pin hopes on U.S. stimulus
RE
02:29aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge as investors pin hopes on U.S. stimulus
RE
03/24Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
03/24Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
03/24Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
03/24Dow Surges 11% In Biggest One-Day Increase Since 1933
DJ
03/24Dow Surges 11% In Biggest One-Day Increase Since 1933
DJ
03/24Dow Rallies 9% on Signs of Deal for New Stimulus Bill
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3791 End-of-day quote.18.95%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3945 End-of-day quote.18.29%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 20195 End-of-day quote.18.03%
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 1271 End-of-day quote.17.47%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. 2210 End-of-day quote.16.07%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 11650 End-of-day quote.-3.84%
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 2231.5 End-of-day quote.-3.84%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. 3088 End-of-day quote.-3.92%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 17280 End-of-day quote.-4.27%
KEIO CORPORATION 5920 End-of-day quote.-4.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group