Japan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei
03/25/2020 | 05:46am EDT
Japan's government is considering a fiscal stimulus package worth roughly 10% of the country's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.
The package, worth more than 56 trillion yen (421.4 billion pounds), will include cash payouts to households, the paper said without citing sources.
