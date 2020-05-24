Log in
Japan eyeing second extra budget worth over $929 billion - Nikkei

05/24/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world

Japan's government is considering compiling a second extra budget for the current fiscal year worth over 100 trillion yen (£764 billion) to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The budget will include 60 trillion yen for expanding low-interest rate loan schemes for firms hit by the pandemic, and 27 trillion yen for other financial aid programmes, the paper said, without citing sources.

The government is expected to approve the budget at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

