Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Japan fund managers increase stock exposure in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 05:37am CEST
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fund managers raised their overall exposure to stocks in August, particularly in Japanese equities which performed strongly, a Reuters poll showed.

Respondents on average allocated 40.6 percent of their model portfolios to stocks in August, compared with 38.7 percent in July.

They raised their Japanese stock exposure to 63.1 percent in August from 43.7 percent in July.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> climbed to its highest since late May this month, lifted by a slight ebb in global trade war worries and the yen's depreciation against the dollar.

"While the ongoing U.S.-China trade friction and weakness in the Turkish lira remain a drag for equities, the market could rise further on strong corporate earnings as the global economy is doing well," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

The respondents reduced their North American stock exposure to 25.6 percent in August from 28.7 percent in July and euro-zone stock holdings to 4.8 percent from 13.2 percent.

European stocks were sold off sharply earlier in August when tensions mounted between the United States and Turkey.

The respondents shaved their overall exposure to bonds to 54.3 percent in August from 55.1 percent in July.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
05:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trump Pushes More Tariffs Against China
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Tariff Plans
DJ
08/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap 4-day Winning Streak To Close Lower As Trade-war..
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records -- 2nd update
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records--Update
DJ
08/30Global Stocks Down After U.S. Touches Records
DJ
08/30Global Stocks Down After U.S. Touches New Records
DJ
08/30Global Stocks Down After U.S. Touches New Records
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:09aCANON : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in U.S.
PU
04:48aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Announces Partnership with Fast Retailing to Develop UN..
AQ
04:47aYAMAHA MOTOR : Invests in Bioventure Firm Evec, Inc. — Promoting Strategic..
PU
03:35aPANASONIC : will move its European headquarters out of the UK ahead of brexit
AQ
08/30HITACHI : America Has Strong Showing at Field Service Amelia Island
AQ
08/30NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : "Material For Organic Electroluminescent Device ..
AQ
08/30HONDA MOTOR : Carjacker allegedly causes collision at Broadway and Alder
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 3480 End-of-day quote.4.98%
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP 3890 End-of-day quote.3.60%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3005 End-of-day quote.3.02%
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. 2505 End-of-day quote.2.96%
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD 3800 End-of-day quote.2.56%
OSAKA GAS CO LTD 2107.5 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 3770 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
OLYMPUS CORP 4470 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
TOHO ZINC CO LTD 3735 End-of-day quote.-2.48%
TOHO CO LTD 3320 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.