Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan government will respond to calls for further economic steps - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:22pm EDT
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

Japan's government will respond appropriately to ruling party lawmakers' calls for more steps to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would consider whether to use budget reserve or compile another extra budget to fund additional economic steps.

Japan's ruling coalition is set to propose rent relief for small firms hit by the pandemic, the Nikkei business daily reported.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
11:22pJapan government will respond to calls for further economic steps - finance m..
RE
08:59pTokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.01 percent
RE
08:03pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.51 percent
RE
08:02pDAVID HENRY : Asia stocks poised to rise as upbeat earnings trump jobs gloom
RE
02:54aGlobal Markets Hold Steady -- Update
DJ
12:51aGlobal Markets Hold Steady
DJ
05/05Stock Markets disconnected from Economic Reality?
TI
05/01Tech Giants Pull Stocks Lower as Dow Falls More Than 600 Points
DJ
05/01Tech Giants Pull Stocks Lower as Dow Falls More Than 600 Points
DJ
05/01Tech Giants Pull Stocks Lower
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
DENA CO., LTD. 1331 End-of-day quote.6.82%
M3, INC. 4075 End-of-day quote.5.71%
OMRON CORPORATION 6530 End-of-day quote.4.15%
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 2568 End-of-day quote.4.01%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 11950 End-of-day quote.3.82%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. 4494 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
KEIO CORPORATION 5400 End-of-day quote.-5.26%
JTEKT CORPORATION 695 End-of-day quote.-5.57%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2117 End-of-day quote.-6.74%
MARUBENI CORPORATION 465.7 End-of-day quote.-7.73%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group