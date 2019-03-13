Japan may cut economic view as China slowdown hits growth - Nikkei

In February, the government said the economy was recovering but noted weak data on corporate sentiment, capital expenditure and exports showed the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

The government could slightly tweak the wording of its economic assessment to indicate a downgrade, the Nikkei report said without citing sources.

The government's coincident indicator index fell for a third straight month in January, prompting the government to cut its view on the index, which showed the economy may have reached the peak of its long-term business cycle.

