Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Japan plans rule change to encourage regional bank consolidation - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A man runs on a crosswalk at a business district in central Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government plans to change anti-monopoly rules to encourage the consolidation of regional banks as profits fall due to years of ultra-low interest rates and a shrinking population, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The changes will be part of a government growth strategy to be announced this summer, and reflect Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's desire to enhance transparency on rules for bank consolidation, the newspaper said.

The government plans to introduce legislation that will provide for exemptions to Japan's anti-monopoly law and allow regional banks to consolidate more easily, the paper said, without citing sources.

The exemptions will be in effect for five or 10 years and banks will be encouraged to consolidate within that time frame, the paper said.

The government hopes to submit the legislation to parliament next year, the Nikkei said.

The government is debating changes to anti-trust regulations for banks, but has not decided whether it will submit any bills to parliament, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Some regional banks have faced difficulty consolidating under the current anti-monopoly law, which focuses on ensuring there is competition even in regional areas with a declining population.

Japan's roughly 100 regional banks are grappling with diminishing returns from their traditional lending business, affected by the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and a dwindling population outside major cities.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank will be mindful of the strain that the prolonged easing is having on financial institutions, which he added could merger or consolidate to improve their financial health.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
08:31pJapan plans rule change to encourage regional bank consolidation - Nikkei
RE
08:02pAsian shares retreat, China cuts growth target
RE
07:34pNIKKEI : Japan February services PMI shows new business grows at fastest pace in..
RE
05:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Deve..
DJ
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Deve..
DJ
02:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Pause on Trade Developmen..
DJ
01:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Devel..
DJ
12:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Turn Lower as Investors Seek Details on..
DJ
10:48aWeekly market update : Persistent offensive strategies drive indices up
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Progress in Trade Talks
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
07:47pSONY : Flameboy universe signs with sony/atv
AQ
05:00pHITACHI : Vantara Doubles Down on Partner Business, Drives Growth Across Robust ..
AQ
03:40pMITSUI : Nebras power expands its presence in jordan's power sector
AQ
11:57aGhosn's family taps U.N. rights working group to show violations in detention
RE
11:54aGhosn's family taps UN rights working group to show violations in detention
RE
11:03aGHOSN'S LAWYERS HAND DOSSIER TO U.N. : report
AQ
10:39aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reports best february sales in 15 years /
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4935 End-of-day quote.7.52%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 2440 End-of-day quote.6.74%
RAKUTEN INC 940 End-of-day quote.6.33%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1760 End-of-day quote.5.45%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1283 End-of-day quote.5.34%
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1636 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
NH FOODS LTD 3985 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP 5530 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4795 End-of-day quote.-2.18%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 5506 End-of-day quote.-3.88%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.