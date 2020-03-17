Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Abe to launch panel to mull big stimulus package - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to discuss measures to prop up an economy hit by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move puts Japan in line with nations across the globe preparing more costly measures to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has sent economies spinning toward recession.

The panel, to be held almost daily from Thursday through the end of this month, will summon economists and corporate executives to hear their views on steps to mitigate the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the government official told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Nikkei economic daily.

Discussions by the panel will lay the groundwork for an economic stimulus package the government plans to launch in April, which Abe had said would include "bold and unprecedented" measures.

Ruling party lawmakers are calling for tax cuts and a spending package of up to 30 trillion yen ($280 billion), a proposal Abe had said he will take into account.

The Mainichi newspaper separately reported on Wednesday that the package could also include cash payouts to households.

The epidemic has hit Japan's economy, already reeling from last year's sales tax hike and soft global demand, heightening the chance of a recession and stoking speculation the Tokyo Olympic Games may be cancelled or postponed.

The BOJ eased monetary policy through an increase in risky asset purchases in an emergency meeting on Monday.

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures dip as coronavirus spread oversh..
RE
08:36pJapan's Abe to launch panel to mull big stimulus package - source
RE
07:51pNIKKEI : Japan firms see economy contracting if Olympics were to be cancelled - ..
RE
07:07pNIKKEI 225 : Japan companies brace for prolonged virus impact in blow to Abenomi..
RE
05:06pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
04:54pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
04:52pFed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Black Monday, Black Thursday, Friday Rally… What Next?
TI
10:28aNIKKEI : Japan eyes tax cuts as BOJ injects cash to shore up virus-hit economy
RE
10:28aBank of Japan buys a record high 120 billion yen in ETFs after policy move
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2550.5 End-of-day quote.4.44%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 1737 End-of-day quote.3.70%
KDDI CORPORATION 2859.5 End-of-day quote.3.49%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 10500 End-of-day quote.2.89%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 975 End-of-day quote.2.66%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-6.87%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 477 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 888 End-of-day quote.-7.79%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 1470.5 End-of-day quote.-8.89%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 514 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group