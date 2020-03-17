Log in
NIKKEI 225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japan's Abe to launch panel to mull stimulus package - Nikkei

03/17/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will kick off a panel consisting of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to discuss measures to prop up an economy hit by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, the Nikkei reported.

The panel, to be held almost daily from Thursday, will summon private economists and corporate executives to hear their views on desirable steps to mitigate the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the economic daily said on Wednesday.

Discussions by the panel will lay the groundwork for an economic stimulus package the government plans to launch in April, which Abe had said would include "bold and unprecedented" measures.

By having Kuroda join, the government will show its resolve to continue working closely with the BOJ in helping the economy weather the pain from the epidemic, the Nikkei said.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in an emergency meeting on Monday, joining global central banks in combating the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said tax cuts could be among steps the government will take to battle the economic damage from the outbreak.

The Mainichi newspaper separately reported on Wednesday that the package could also include cash payouts to households.

By Leika Kihara

