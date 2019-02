GPIF said it lost 14.8 trillion yen ($136 billion) yen from its investments in the quarter ended December.

The losses followed a plunge in Japan's benchmark Nikkei average and the global market turmoil that stemmed from concerns over a Sino-U.S. trade dispute. The Nikkei fell 17 percent during the quarter.

Returns on GPIF's overall assets, worth 151 trillion yen, lost 9.06 percent in the quarter.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Neil Fullick)