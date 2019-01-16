Log in
Japan's Nikkei dips, early bounce fizzles on investor caution

01/16/2019 | 09:54pm EST
A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average <.N225> started higher on Thursday but quickly reversed course as investors remained cautious about the outlook for riskier assets.

The Nikkei was down 0.22 percent at 20,397.75 as of 0205 GMT. Lifted by an overnight bounce on Wall Street, the index initially rose as much as 0.7 percent to 20,571.75.

The Nikkei has recovered roughly 8 percent from an eight-month low at the end of December, when massive risk aversion in global markets took a toll.

While a recovery this month in U.S. equities has helped Japanese stocks regain some footing, traders said there are few incentives for it to push much higher.

"The Nikkei is now back in the premises of the 20,500 threshold, and this appears to have invited selling from participants looking to cut some of their losses suffered during the slide in December," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

"Sentiment that was bruised last month will likely require a few more factors to recover fully, such as better Chinese economic data, easing of U.S-China trade tensions and a further weakening in the yen."

Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs overnight as strong earnings from Bank of America Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment. [.N]

Banks and other financial firms tracked the rise by their U.S. counterparts.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 1.1 percent, Mitsubishi UJF Financial Group gained 1.1 percent and Shinsei Bank added 0.7 percent.

Nomura Holdings rose 3.6 percent and Daiwa Securities Group climbed 1.5 percent.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) banking <.IBNKS.T> and securities <.ISECU.T> sub sectors gained 0.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

The iron and steel subsector <.ISTEL.T> on the TSE was up 0.75 percent, supported by recent gains in iron ore prices.

Kobe Steel advanced 1.6 percent and Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Mining added 1 percent.

Trans Genic Inc climbed 4.65 percent after the biotechnology company was granted a patent for a type of genetically modified mouse used in developing treatment for illnesses caused by inflammation. [nTSMP70566]

The broader Topix edged up 0.21 percent to 1,541.07.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 7.16% 28.45 Delayed Quote.7.75%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC -0.14% 584 End-of-day quote.6.84%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 9.54% 197.08 Delayed Quote.17.98%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -1.22% 812 End-of-day quote.9.58%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -0.93% 566 End-of-day quote.7.22%
NIKKEI 225 -0.55% 20442.75 Real-time Quote.2.70%
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP -1.02% 1940 End-of-day quote.4.72%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC -2.67% 438 End-of-day quote.6.10%
SHINSEI BANK LTD -2.77% 1405 End-of-day quote.9.85%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.77% 3852 End-of-day quote.7.09%
TRANS GENIC INC. 1.57% 452 End-of-day quote.11.33%
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3073 End-of-day quote.2.79%
AJINOMOTO CO INC 1906 End-of-day quote.2.72%
SUBARU CORP 2497 End-of-day quote.2.06%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 723 End-of-day quote.1.83%
TOHO CO LTD 4020 End-of-day quote.1.77%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 1546 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
CITIZEN WATCH CO LTD 547 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 3555 End-of-day quote.-4.82%
OLYMPUS CORP 4475 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 1141 End-of-day quote.-5.55%
