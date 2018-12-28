Log in
Japan's Nikkei dips, on track for first annual loss since 2011

12/28/2018 | 03:31am CET
A passerby walks past an electronic boards Japan's Nikkei average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and foreign exchange rates outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei struggled on its final trading day of the year on Friday as energy-related shares sagged, putting the index on track for its first annual loss in seven years.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> fell 0.73 percent to 19,928.64 late in the morning session.

That put the benchmark index on course for a 12 percent decline in 2018, its first annual loss since 2011 and breaking the longest winning streak since the late 1980s.

The broader Topix lost 0.74 percent to 1,490.84, and was on track to lose nearly 18 percent this year.

Wall Street's three main indices staged a strong comeback on Thursday, surging from significant losses to end the session overnight in positive territory. [MKTS/GLOB]

"U.S. equities were very volatile yesterday. It was a relief they ended positively after all, but because of the volatility it's hard to take risk on the Tokyo market," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Next week, Tokyo will only be open on Friday while New York will only close for New Years Day. The Tokyo market will be soft today as investors will take the volatility and holidays into account," he said.

Energy-related shares weighed on the broader market on Friday after oil prices sold off steeply overnight on worries about oversupply and an increasingly muddled outlook for global growth. [O/R]

Petroleum product major Inpex Corp fell 1.2 percent, oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan shed 5.1 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK lost 4.1 percent.

Shares of many index heavyweights dipped, with Toyota down half a percent, Sony Corp falling 1.5 percent and Nintendo off 1.0 percent.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group gave up 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Twelve out of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 subsectors were in positive territory, led by sea transport <.ISHIP.T> and nonferrous metals <.INFRO.T>.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 1.31% 56620 End-of-day quote.24.22%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 10.08% 3660 End-of-day quote.-20.78%
INPEX CORP 4.28% 980.4 End-of-day quote.-31.56%
NIKKEI 225 3.88% 20077.62 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 4.25% 29310 End-of-day quote.-30.41%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 8.06% 1555 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 4.79% 7280 End-of-day quote.-21.04%
SONY CORP 5.51% 5384 End-of-day quote.2.55%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 4.38% 6415 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CHIYODA CORP 305 End-of-day quote.10.11%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 4290 End-of-day quote.9.16%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 591.4 End-of-day quote.8.06%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1555 End-of-day quote.8.06%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 6880 End-of-day quote.7.58%
NISSHIN STEEL CO LTD 1258 End-of-day quote.-5.77%
