NIKKEI 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 11/11 01:25:00 am
23331.84 PTS   -0.26%
Components 
News

Japan's Nikkei edges up on exporters, TOPIX falls

0
11/11/2019 | 09:44pm EST
A man walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Japan's Nikkei edged up on Tuesday as a slightly weaker yen boosted shares of exporters, but the broader TOPIX index fell as worries about U.S.-China trade friction and an escalation of violence in Hong Kong hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei index rose 0.07% to 23,348.86 by 0201 GMT. However, the Topix index fell 0.29% to 1,699.15, on course for its biggest decline in more than three weeks.

The yen <JPY=EBS> traded near a five-month low versus the dollar, which tends to benefit exporters because a weaker currency helps export competitiveness and inflates earnings repatriated from overseas.

Excluding this factor, traders avoided taking big positions after U.S. President Donald Trump said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China, which could make a resolution to a 16-month long trade war more difficult.

Traders are also watching Hong Kong. Riot police fired tear gas at a university on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the former British colony in more than five months of protest against Chinese rule.

There were 85 advancers on the Nikkei index on Tuesday against 130 decliners.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were industrial materials makers Nitto Denko Corp up 4.55% and Unitika Ltd which gained 3.98%, followed by electronics maker Alps Alpine Co Ltd up by 3.36%.

The largest percentage losses in the index were Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd down 13.01%, followed by Japan Steel Works Ltd losing 3.61% and processed food maker Ajinomoto Co Inc down by 2.47%.

Caution also ruled ahead of a speech by Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day as markets awaited any word on the Sino-U.S. 'phase one' trade deal.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.53 billion, compared with the average of 1.25 billion yen in the past 30 days.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJINOMOTO CO., INC. 2.33% 1892 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 0.08% 2379 End-of-day quote.16.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.03% 74.637 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.10% 140.3 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 82.403 Delayed Quote.2.74%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.02% 120.356 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.04% 0.9106 Delayed Quote.2.08%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.52% 1916 End-of-day quote.16.09%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. -1.78% 2765 End-of-day quote.14.97%
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO., LTD. -2.91% 3175 End-of-day quote.41.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.43% 69.062 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
NIKKEI 225 -0.26% 23331.84 Real-time Quote.16.87%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION -1.60% 6150 End-of-day quote.16.04%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 0.09% 2329 End-of-day quote.34.55%
UNITIKA LTD. 3.01% 377 End-of-day quote.-16.78%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.09% 109.143 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 4975 End-of-day quote.9.94%
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1642 End-of-day quote.4.92%
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. 1969 End-of-day quote.4.46%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3201 End-of-day quote.4.20%
SECOM CO., LTD. 9878 End-of-day quote.3.88%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 705 End-of-day quote.-3.82%
TERUMO CORPORATION 3863 End-of-day quote.-3.86%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3620 End-of-day quote.-4.36%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2532 End-of-day quote.-6.19%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. 3440 End-of-day quote.-7.50%
