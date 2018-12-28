Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Japan's Nikkei ends down, books first annual loss since 2011

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:52am CET
Attendees take pictures of a stock quotation board after a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on its final trading day of the year on Friday as energy-related shares sagged, leading the index to its first annual loss in seven years.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> ended the session 0.31 percent down at 20,014.77.

The benchmark index booked a 12.1 percent decline in 2018, its first annual loss since 2011 and breaking the longest winning streak since the late 1980s.

The broader Topix lost 0.50 percent to 1,494.09, and recorded a 17.8 percent decline over the year, its biggest annual loss since 2011.

Wall Street's three main indices staged a strong comeback on Thursday, surging from significant losses to end the session overnight in positive territory. [MKTS/GLOB]

"U.S. equities were very volatile yesterday. It was a relief they ended positively after all, but because of the volatility it's hard to take risk on the Tokyo market," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Japanese investors remained cautious throughout the session on Friday.

Kinouchi said they braced for possible further volatility in U.S. markets and preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the start of Japan's long new year holiday.

"Next week, Tokyo will only be open on Friday while New York will only close for New Year's Day," he said.

Energy-related shares weighed on the broader market on Friday after oil prices fell steeply overnight on worries about oversupply and an increasingly muddled outlook for global growth. [O/R]

Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan shed 1.4 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK lost 0.9 percent.

Petroleum products major Inpex Corp recovered from a more than 1 percent decline by midday to finish 0.1 percent higher.

Shares of many index heavyweights dipped, with Toyota down 0.1 percent, Sony Corp falling 1.1 percent, and Nintendo losing 0.1 percent.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing was off 0.4 percent while factory automation equipment maker Keyence shed 1.4 percent.

SoftBank Group, which was down 1.1 percent at midday, recovered from earlier losses to finish the session with a 0.3 percent gain.

Twelve out of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sub-sectors were in positive territory, led by non-ferrous metals <.INFRO.T> and iron and steel <.ISTEL.T>.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Sunil Nair)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 1.31% 56620 End-of-day quote.24.22%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 10.08% 3660 End-of-day quote.-20.78%
INPEX CORP 4.28% 980.4 End-of-day quote.-31.56%
KEYENCE CORPORATION 6.51% 56450 End-of-day quote.-12.89%
NIKKEI 225 -0.31% 20014.77 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 4.25% 29310 End-of-day quote.-30.41%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 8.06% 1555 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 4.79% 7280 End-of-day quote.-21.04%
SONY CORP 5.51% 5384 End-of-day quote.2.55%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 4.38% 6415 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:52aJapan's Nikkei ends down, books first annual loss since 2011
RE
07:25aAsia stocks advance after Wall Street's recovery continues
RE
07:23aAsia stocks advance after Wall Street's recovery continues
RE
07:22aAsia stocks advance after Wall Street's recovery continues
RE
07:15aNissan to make fewer cars in China in months ahead as demand slows - source
RE
07:09aNissan to make fewer cars in China in months ahead as demand slows - source
RE
05:08aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Retreats While Other Asian Markets Eke Out Cautious Gain..
DJ
12/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Huge Turnaround To End Higher, With Dow Swingin..
DJ
12/27ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Rebound For Much Of Asian Region Following Wall St..
DJ
12/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
12/27CASIO COMPUTER : G-SHOCK partners with famous NY rapper A$AP Ferg to release new..
AQ
12/27NISSAN MOTOR : Renault union calls for more transparency over Dutch holding
RE
12/27SUZUKI MOTOR : launches 2019 edition of Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh
AQ
12/27INPEX : Operated Ichthys LNG Project Commences
AQ
12/27NOMURA : Japan's Nomura aims for increased deal-related business in U.S. push &n..
AQ
12/27HONDA MOTOR : HondaJet Elite Deliveries Begin in Japan
AQ
12/27In Japan, a scramble for new workers disrupts traditional hiring
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CHIYODA CORP 305 End-of-day quote.10.11%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 4290 End-of-day quote.9.16%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1555 End-of-day quote.8.06%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 591.4 End-of-day quote.8.06%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 6880 End-of-day quote.7.58%
NISSHIN STEEL CO LTD 1258 End-of-day quote.-5.77%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.