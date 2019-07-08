Log in
NIKKEI 225
Japan's Nikkei gains as yen retreats, tech shares tumble

07/08/2019 | 10:31pm EDT
A man stands in front of an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning as a retreat in the yen helped to lift some exporters while Apple suppliers and other technology firms dropped, in step with Apple.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> rose 0.3% to 21,598 while the broader Topix rose 0.1% to 1,579.61.

The yen slipped to 108.85 yen per dollar from around 108.30 at the local stock market close on Monday, prompting buying in exporter shares such as Honda Motor, which rose 0.4%.

Gains were also led by defensive shares, such as food companies <.IFOOD.T> and retailers <.IRETL.T>, as investors continued to favour sectors seen as least susceptible to global risks.

NH Foods rose 3.1% while Familymart Uny gained 4.0%.

Telecom firms also did well, with KDDI rising 2.0% and Softbank Corp 0.6%.

On the other hand, electronic part makers and other semi-conductor-related firms bucked the trend, after Apple Inc led U.S. technology shares lower on Monday after a brokerage downgrade.

Apple suppliers followed in its footsteps, with Murata Manufacturing falling 1.5% and Taiyo Yuden down 2.4% and TDK Corp off 0.9%.

Shin-etsu Chemical fell 1.6% while Keyence shed 0.7%.

The Nikkei has been stuck in a narrow range between 21,500 and 21,800 so far this month as investors seek more clarity on the Fed's policy as well as the global economic outlook.

"There are some questions over whether the Fed can really cut rates this month after such a strong reading on payrolls data," said Hiroshi Masushima, market analyst at Monex Securities.

Masushima said the Nikkei was unlikely to move much until next month when investors have a clearer idea on the Fed's policy and Japanese earnings outlook.

In fact, expectations of a range-bound market are wide spread.

The Nikkei volatility index <.JNIV>, a measure of investors' volatility expectations based on option pricing, fell to a 1-1/2-year low.

(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.06% 200.02 Delayed Quote.26.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 75.765 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.12% 136.197 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 83.07 Delayed Quote.3.23%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 122.028 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.92% 2611 End-of-day quote.-80.94%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.02% 2837 End-of-day quote.1.32%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.10% 0.9136 Delayed Quote.2.16%
KDDI CORP -1.48% 2730 End-of-day quote.5.20%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -1.81% 66540 End-of-day quote.24.47%
MONEX GROUP, INC. -0.55% 364 End-of-day quote.2.82%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -0.53% 5020 End-of-day quote.-64.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.13% 72.108 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
NH FOODS LTD -1.73% 4540 End-of-day quote.9.79%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD -1.09% 10005 End-of-day quote.21.48%
SHIZUOKA BANK LTD -0.12% 818 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.69% 5187 End-of-day quote.-25.95%
TAIYO HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.00% 3300 End-of-day quote.10.33%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD -0.14% 2173 End-of-day quote.41.38%
TDK CORP 0.00% 8630 End-of-day quote.16.31%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 108.827 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
