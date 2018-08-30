Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/29 08:10:00 am
22848.22 PTS   +0.15%
12:49aPANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amste..
RE
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amsterdam in October: Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:49am CEST
A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp is to move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam in October to avoid potential tax issues linked to Brexit, the Nikkei Asian Review https://s.nikkei.com/2wt6kal said on Thursday.

Moving the regional headquarters to continental Europe will also help Panasonic avoid any barriers to the flow of people and goods, Laurent Abadie, chief executive officer of Panasonic Europe, told Nikkei.

Of the employees based out of London office, 10 to 20 engaged in auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands, with only investor relations staff staying, the Nikkei report said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
12:49aPANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amsterdam in Octo..
RE
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
12:49aPANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amsterdam in Octo..
RE
12:07aMAZDA MOTOR : Cops thought he was run over by a car. That's not what happened, i..
AQ
08/29HONDA MOTOR : Car dealerships come to the rescue of owners
AQ
08/29MAZDA MOTOR : Humboldt County man suspected of Ukiah burglary spree
AQ
08/29NISSAN MOTOR : Week and a half after hit-and-run crash, Modesto man dies
AQ
08/29EXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. ACCORDS INCL : sources
RE
08/29Mexico-U.S. accords include Mexican auto export cap - sources
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 1837 End-of-day quote.94.19%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 3045 End-of-day quote.4.10%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD 552 End-of-day quote.3.76%
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 628 End-of-day quote.3.46%
CHIBA BANK LTD 744 End-of-day quote.3.33%
SUMITOMO OSAKA CEMENT CO LTD 471 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
TAISEI CORP 5030 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP 4665 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD 3446 End-of-day quote.-2.35%
AEON CO LTD 2359 End-of-day quote.-3.20%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.