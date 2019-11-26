Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 07:20pm EST
A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

Japanese stocks are expected to rise next year to reach levels not seen in nearly three decades, a Reuters poll found, based on expectations the beaten-down global manufacturing sector will once again gather steam.

The median estimate by 26 analysts and fund managers polled Nov. 11-25 put the Nikkei benchmark <.N225> up 7.3% at 25,000 by end-2020, compared with Monday's close of 23,292.

That forecast is also 2.3% above the Nikkei's October 2018 peak of 24,448, which was its highest since 1991.

The Nikkei has risen 16% this year, with the market benefiting from hopes of a truce in the U.S.-China trade war in the past few months.

"Starting with the silicon cycle, the global economic cycle is starting to look up, and Japanese EPS (earnings per share) will start to rise," said Hiroshi Watanabe, economist at Sony Financial Holdings, referring to the highly volatile economic cycle in the semi-conductor sector.

"But of course that is based on the premise that the U.S. and China will have an agreement on trade," he said.

Others said low interest rates on the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's three rate cuts this year would underpin risk asset prices globally.

"It is hard to expect fiscal stimulus globally, so the improvement in global business sentiment is expected be moderate. But that also means monetary policy will remain accommodative in many countries, keeping long-term bond yields low," said Hisashi Iwama, fund manager at Asset Management One.

Many investors think earnings will recover next year once Washington and Beijing strike a tentative trade deal, possibly unleashing pent-up capital spending demand in the high-tech sector.

Still, some market players noted the Japanese economy is hardly in good shape.

Exports have fallen for about a year and an economic sentiment gauge of service sector workers <JPEWDI=ECI>, closely watched because of their proximity to consumption, slumped to the lowest level since the months following an earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011.

Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research, sees the Nikkei rising to just 24,000 by end-2020 because the Japanese economy remains weak.

"The current macroeconomic data isn't so strong except for the IT-related sector. I would not expect the sector to falter given promising themes such as 5G, IoT, AI and automatic driving. But for the Nikkei to rise further, other sectors need to recover as well," he said.

Investors also said the U.S. presidential election will be a major risk factor.

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
08:14pAsian shares climb on prospects of trade progress, low rates
RE
07:20pJapan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters poll
RE
11/25Japan's Hitachi nears deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25Weekly market update : The waiting game continues on trade
11/21Japanese stocks nudge higher amid cautious optimism about trade talks
RE
11/21NIKKEI 225 : Japan's ruling bloc calls for $92 bilion fiscal package to support ..
RE
11/21SoftBank sounds out Japan's top banks on $2.8 billion loan, sources say
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
01:05pKONICA MINOLTA : Healthcare Advances the Future of Healthcare with New Innovativ..
AQ
10:48aTOYOTA MOTOR : RAV4 Receives 2020 Hispanic Motor Press Award; New generation SUV..
AQ
10:48aNISSAN MOTOR : and EVgo Launch ' Energy Perks by EVgo'; New LEAF customers get p..
AQ
09:18aEISAI : to Present Convulsive Seizure Freedom Data Evaluating FYCOMPA in Newly D..
AQ
09:18aSHIONOGI : Announces XOFLUZA Tablets 20mg for the Treatment of Influenza A or B ..
AQ
09:18aEISAI : To present latest data on perampanel at 73rd american epilepsy society a..
AQ
09:07aMusashi Seimitsu to co-develop new engine with Israel's Aquarius
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 2914 End-of-day quote.3.66%
TDK CORPORATION 11650 End-of-day quote.3.65%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 5430 End-of-day quote.3.63%
SONY CORPORATION 6896 End-of-day quote.2.73%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 22805 End-of-day quote.2.73%
TAISEI CORPORATION 4240 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
IHI CORPORATION 2503 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 5200 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION 1049 End-of-day quote.-3.94%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 2900 End-of-day quote.-6.00%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group