NIKKEI 225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
News 
News

Japan stocks wobble as US data stokes recession fears, but Nintendo jumps

09/04/2019 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is seen behind an electronic board showing the Nikkei average after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average struggled for traction on Wednesday and the broader Topix dipped after weak U.S. economic data stoked fears of a global recession and soured investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> ended up 0.12% at 20,649.14 points, while the broader Topix dropped 0.26% to 1,506.81.

U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years in August, with new orders and hiring declining sharply as trade tensions weighed on business confidence, data showed on Tuesday.

Cyclical sectors came under pressure, with metal products <.IMETL.T>, iron and steel <.ISTEL.T> among worst performing sectors on the Topix.

"The weak U.S. ISM data underscored the view that a recession is highly probable. Global investors are preparing for it in a sombre manner," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing gained 0.9% after the clothing chain operator said same-store sales at its Uniqlo outlets in Japan rose 9.9% in August from a year earlier.

Nintendo rose 2.6% on hopes of product updates or announcements after the gaming company said it will broadcast a pre-recorded "Nintendo Direct" global presentation on Thursday morning, Japan time. (2200 GMT on Wednesday).

Elsewhere, Kakaku.com climbed 1.6%, buoyed by hopes of a potential inclusion of the Nikkei average in the periodic review of its constituents.

Other candidates Zozo and M3 were also in demand, adding 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively, while Nintendo found an extra tailwind from this.

Review results of the Nikkei constituents are due as early as this week.

Other notable movers include TSE REIT index <.TREIT>, advancing 0.9%, moving closer to the 12-year peak hit two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes & Kim Coghill)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.26% 62190 End-of-day quote.14.95%
KAKAKU.COM INC -2.14% 2563 End-of-day quote.34.75%
M3 INC 0.18% 2205 End-of-day quote.55.28%
NIKKEI 225 0.12% 20649.14 Real-time Quote.3.45%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.37% 40530 End-of-day quote.42.66%
ZOZO INC -2.93% 2057 End-of-day quote.4.10%
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
UNITIKA LTD 321 End-of-day quote.3.55%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 275 End-of-day quote.3.00%
SOJITZ CORP 333 End-of-day quote.2.78%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 449 End-of-day quote.2.75%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2065 End-of-day quote.2.74%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP 328 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. 766 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
FANUC CORP 17955 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 1718 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
ADVANTEST CORP 4250 End-of-day quote.-4.28%
