Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to compile 2nd extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 07:48pm EDT
A man walks past BOJ building in Tokyo

By Leika Kihara

Japan will compile a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to fund new measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The package would aim to cushion the blow to the world's third-largest economy, which is on the cusp of deep recession amid a plunge in global demand and a local state of emergency that has been extended through to the end of May.

The new measures will include aid to companies struggling to pay rent, support for students who have lost part-time jobs, and more subsidies to companies hit by slumping sales, the paper said.

The government plans to pass the supplementary budget through the current parliamentary session that runs through June 17, the paper said, without citing sources.

Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion (£886.67 billion) economic stimulus package in April that focused on cash payouts to households and loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Ruling coalition lawmakers have ramped up calls for more assistance, as the government's decision to extend a state of emergency heightens risks of more bankruptcies and job losses.

Japan's economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, a Reuters poll showed, meeting the technical definition of a recession as the pandemic crushed consumption and business activity.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:48pJapan to compile 2nd extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
05/09Mazda Motor seeks $2.8 billion in loans to ride out pandemic
RE
05/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
05/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
05/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Accelerate Gains Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
05/08Weekly market update : Disappointments and hopes
05/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Accelerate Gains Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
05/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Accelerate Gains Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
05/08Stock Futures Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
05/08Stock Futures Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
JTEKT CORPORATION 759 End-of-day quote.9.21%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1292 End-of-day quote.8.25%
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 763 End-of-day quote.7.77%
OKUMA CORPORATION 4290 End-of-day quote.7.65%
NSK LTD. 764 End-of-day quote.7.45%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 4520 End-of-day quote.-1.09%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 13090 End-of-day quote.-1.24%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 435 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
DENA CO., LTD. 1307 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
M3, INC. 3930 End-of-day quote.-3.56%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group