Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to develop offshore wind farms at 30 sites in 10 years, Nikkei says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 12:05am EDT
Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference at the ministry in Tokyo

Japan will craft new rules and support infrastructure in a drive that aims to build offshore wind farms at 30 sites during the next decade, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama is expected to announce policy measures soon to target the goal, the paper said, without identifying sources.

The new policy aims for three or four projects each year with total generation capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW), from the financial year starting in April 2021 until fiscal 2030/2031, for an accumulated total of 10 GW.

To speed the expansion, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) plans to build storage facilities nationwide for the parts required for construction, as well as reinforce some ports.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to revise power grid rules to scrap restrictions on greener power suppliers, the paper added.

Japan now allows large traditional utilities that control its transmission grids, to limit renewable energy supplies, such as those from solar and wind farms, if necessary, to ensure grid stability, a measure that limits renewable energy expansion.

A METI official handling renewable energy declined to comment on the report. A MLIT official said the ministry had already started work on some ports to benefit offshore wind farms, but declined comment on the rest of the report.

Each plant usually takes five to 10 years to build.

Japan's offshore wind power market is set to grow after a law, the Offshore Wind Promotion Act, enforced last year to assist development.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
12:05aJapan to develop offshore wind farms at 30 sites in 10 years, Nikkei says
RE
07/08Asian stocks grind higher as focus turns to earnings
RE
07/08NIKKEI : Japan to tighten state lending for overseas coal power stations - Nikke..
RE
07/08Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead ..
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher While China Rally Powers Ah..
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2771 End-of-day quote.2.14%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 377 End-of-day quote.1.89%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 271 End-of-day quote.1.88%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 3395 End-of-day quote.1.65%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4579 End-of-day quote.1.60%
INPEX CORPORATION 634 End-of-day quote.-3.29%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 1525 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 1802 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3365 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 5970 End-of-day quote.-6.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group