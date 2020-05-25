Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:15am BST
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world

By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko

Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions on Monday, while the Nikkei reported a plan for new stimulus worth almost $1 trillion (£821 billion) to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing curbs were loosened for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government had kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.

Japan's economy minister told reporters on Monday the government had received approval from key advisers to remove the state of emergency for all remaining regions. It would be the first time the country has been completely free from the state of emergency since it was first declared a month and a half ago.

"While the emergency state will be lifted, it is important to expand economic activity in stages as we establish a new way of living," Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He added that the head of the advisory panel had recommended close monitoring of Tokyo, Kanagawa and Hokkaido prefectures, where cases had fluctuated.

The world's third-largest economy has escaped an explosive outbreak with some 17,000 infections and 825 deaths so far; however, the epidemic has tipped it into a recession and plunged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity to multi-year lows.

An Asahi newspaper poll conducted at the weekend showed Abe's support rate at 29% - the lowest since he returned to power in late 2012 - and disapproval at 52%. The results mirrored a Mainichi newspaper survey published on Saturday.

Abe will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), followed by a government task force meeting. The lifting of the state of emergency takes effect after the meeting.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has previously said the capital would move into "stage one" of loosening restrictions, once the state of emergency was removed. That would allow libraries and museums to reopen, and restaurants to stay open until later in the evening. Subsequent stages would see theatres, cinemas and fairgrounds reopen.

TWO-FIFTHS OF GDP

To support an economy on track for its deepest slump in postwar history, the government is considering fresh stimulus worth 100 trillion yen (£763 billion), mostly comprising financial aid for companies, the Nikkei newspaper said.

The package, to be funded by a second supplementary budget, would follow a record 117 trillion yen spending plan deployed last month.

The combined stimulus would bring the total spending in response to the pandemic to about 40% of Japan's gross domestic product.

The new package would include 60 trillion yen to expand loan programmes that state-affiliated and private financial institutions offer to firms hit by virus, the Nikkei said. Another 27 trillion yen would be set aside for other aid including capital injections for ailing firms, the paper said.

The government is expected to approve the budget, which will also include subsidies to help companies pay rent and wages, at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Japan's economy slipped into recession in the last quarter, and analysts expect another 22% contraction in April-June.

The deepening pain from the pandemic is forcing the government to add to Japan's huge debt pile, which is already twice the size of its economy, to pay for big spending plans.

The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus for the second straight month in April and pledged to buy as many bonds as needed to keep borrowing costs at zero.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kaori Kaneko, Chang-Ran Kim and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
04:15aJapan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
RE
04:05aAsian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
04:05aAsian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/22Hong Kong tensions rattle world stock markets, oil tumbles
RE
05/22Hong Kong tensions rattle world stock markets, oil tumbles
RE
05/22Hong Kong tensions rattle world stock markets, oil tumbles
RE
05/22Japan considering 12 trillion yen safety net for firms hit by pandemic - Nikk..
RE
05/22Global Stocks Fall as China Flexes Muscle on Hong Kong
DJ
05/22Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update
DJ
05/22Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 4607 End-of-day quote.2.83%
FUJITSU LIMITED 10525 End-of-day quote.2.68%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2396.5 End-of-day quote.2.09%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 5260 End-of-day quote.1.15%
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 2720 End-of-day quote.1.08%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 703 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
T&D HOLDINGS, INC. 847 End-of-day quote.-4.83%
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED 1440 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1036 End-of-day quote.-5.04%
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 883 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group